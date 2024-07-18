Guidehouse Insights Estimates More Than 253 GW of Total Flexible DER Capacity to be Online Worldwide by 2033

Market drivers include advances in energy hardware and software that grid operators can leverage for DER flexibility

BOULDER, Colo., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights examines the global market for flexibility from aggregated distributed energy resources (DER).

Power grid flexibility has historically come from dispatchable fossil fuel power plants, but world economies in pursuit of climate goals require alternative technologies and methods to reduce emissions from power generation. According to a new report from Guidehouse Insights, nearly 161 GW of total flexible DER capacity is expected to be online worldwide by the end of 2024. By 2033, this amount is projected to grow by an average compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% to more than 253 GW.

"While customers continuing to adopt DER across all business segments might strain the grid—it brings an opportunity to grid operators," says Roberto Rodriguez Labastida, principal research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "When properly managed, controlled, and optimized, these resources can provide essential grid services with fewer emissions, and, often, at a lower price than conventional grid resources and traditional grid infrastructure."

Advances in energy hardware and software are market drivers that grid operators can leverage for DER flexibility. Among the barriers to more widespread adoption are antiquated wholesale electricity market regulations and utility revenue structures, along with a lack of customer outreach and education. The regulatory landscape where a grid is located heavily influences a grid operator's ability to use the various methods of achieving flexibility from DER, directly through the wholesale electricity markets, local flexibility markets, or distribution level programs, according to the report.

The report, Distributed Energy Resource Flexibility, examines the flexible DER market including retail and wholesale virtual power plants (VPPs) and traditional demand response (DR) programs. Regional level analyses for capacity, implementation spending, and revenue are presented across five major geographic regions for the period of 2024-2033. Capacity analyses are segmented by technology type (VPP and DR) and customer segment (residential and commercial & industrial) while revenue analyses are segmented by DER owner and the flexibility service provider. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

