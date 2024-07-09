Guidehouse Insights Estimates Shipments of Heat Pumps in Cold Climates will Grow to 7.3 Million by 2033

Market drivers include government policies, decarbonization efforts, fuel costs and scarcity

BOULDER, Colo., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights evaluates the market for residential heat pumps in cold climates around the world.

Technological advances, primarily in inverter-driven compressors, have enabled heat pumps to perform well in cold climates. According to a new report from Guidehouse Insights, shipments of heat pumps in cold climates are anticipated to grow from 4.8 million to 7.3 million between 2024 and 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%.

"As governments and stakeholder organizations pursue building decarbonization goals as part of broader climate initiatives, many are calling for the use of heat pumps in cold climates as a way to decarbonize heating," says Hannah Bastian, research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "These efforts are likely to be the primary driver for heat pump adoption in cold climates over the next 10 years."

Despite these advances, the adoption of heat pump technologies in cold climates has remained relatively low. Three predominant heat pump technologies are on the market today and suitable for homes in cold climates: air to air heat pumps, air to water heat pumps, and ground-source heat pumps. Recent historical shipment data shows growing adoption of each of these technologies in cold climates in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. While air to air heat pumps have historically been the dominant technology in world markets, air to water heat pumps are becoming more common, particularly in Europe. A few emerging applications of heat pump technology for residential heating in cold climates are also showing growth potential, including hybrid heat pump systems, district heating, and shared geothermal arrays (also known as shared ground-source heat pumps), according to the report.

The report, Residential Heat Pumps in Cold Climates, explores these market trends in detail along with market drivers and barriers specific to cold climates. The analyses evaluate the estimated shipments and revenue of heat pump technologies in cold climates from 2024 to 2033. They are segmented by region (North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific) and technology type (air to air, air to water, and ground‑source heat pumps). The analyses also provide detailed insights into the unique trends in shipments and revenue growth for each region, including explanations of potential reasons why different technologies appear to be growing faster than others in each region. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

