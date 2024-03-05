Guidehouse Insights Explores Competitive Landscape for Distributed Energy Resources Management Systems

GE Vernova, AspenTech OSI and Schneider Electric are grid DERMS leaders; KrakenFlex, EnergyHub, and Schneider Electric – AutoGrid lead grid-edge DERMS

BOULDER, Colo., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights benchmarks companies providing distributed energy resources management systems (DERMS) platforms to independent power producers, DER aggregators, and utilities. To acknowledge the different use cases for each platform type, this report includes separate grids and rankings for grid DERMS providers and grid-edge DERMS providers.

The market for DERMS is rapidly evolving as DER adoption continues to increase worldwide. This Leaderboard considers companies that provide a software platform to third parties that is capable of intelligently managing, controlling, and optimizing a portfolio of aggregated DER such that the portfolio can provide grid services either through wholesale markets or directly to a distribution utility. According to Guidehouse Insights, GE Vernova, AspenTech OSI and Schneider Electric are the leading grid DERMS vendors and KrakenFlex, EnergyHub, and Schneider Electric – AutoGrid are the leading grid-edge DERMS providers.

"Market operators and regulators are working to adjust frameworks and regulations to further integrate DER aggregations into wholesale market activities," says Dan Power, senior research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "Meanwhile, distribution utilities and grid operators are looking to take advantage of the operational benefits of aggregated DER."

Advanced software platforms like DERMS are essential to ensuring that grid stability is not compromised from DER operation and to utilizing DER capacity to provide essential grid services, according to the report.

The report, Guidehouse Insights Leaderboard: DERMS Providers, examines the strategy and execution of 10 leading vendors offering grid DERMS platforms and 15 leading vendors offering grid-edge DERMS platforms. The providers are rated on 12 criteria: vision; go-to-market strategy; partners/acquisitions/investors; product integration strategy; technology; geographic reach; sales, marketing, and distribution; platform performance; platform quality and reliability; project portfolio; pricing; and staying power. Using Guidehouse Insights' proprietary Leaderboard methodology, vendors are profiled, rated, and ranked with the goal of providing an objective assessment of their relative strengths and weaknesses in the global DERMS platform market. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

