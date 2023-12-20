Guidehouse Insights Explores Developing Virtual Power Plant Applications for Managed EV Charging Platforms

VPPs can help EV owners save money and profit from their distributed energy resource

BOULDER, Colo., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights explores the market for virtual power plants (VPPs).

Coupled with renewables in other sectors, increasing EV deployment has put a strain on electricity grids, which will likely continue as the market grows. In response, utilities and grid operators are working with EV and charging OEMs to use EVs in VPPs, as a grid resource instead of a grid strain. According to Guidehouse Insights, VPPs can help EV owners save money, and in some cases, profit from their distributed energy resource (DER). In a period of market evolution, companies are forming partnerships and pilots throughout the VPP and EV industry to develop this new business model.

"EVs are a game-changer to the DER available—wholesale, retail, and behind the meter," says, Roberto Rodriguez Labastida, associate director with Guidehouse Insights. "They must be effectively integrated with other clean power alternatives to prove an effective resource, which a VPP can do."

VPP software, at a basic level, can provide data for utility knowledge about households that have an EV and their charging patterns. Utilities can use this knowledge to bill at different rates and provide incentives based on time of use. They can also provide managed charging services. Guidehouse Insights recommends that utilities adjust their tariff structures to enable smart charging; EV manufacturers and charging infrastructure suppliers form partnerships and open standards; and VPP operators engage with customers and other stakeholders, according to the report.

The report, Developing Virtual Power Plant Applications for Managed EV Charging Platforms, analyzes the types of construction and monetization contracts prevalent in today's market and provides background on what has happened in the VPP market thus far, how these events affect industry players, and what actions they can take to prepare for the transition. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

About Guidehouse Insights

Guidehouse Insights, the dedicated market intelligence arm of Guidehouse, provides research, data, and benchmarking services for today's rapidly changing and highly regulated industries. Our insights are built on in-depth analysis of global clean technology markets. The team's research methodology combines supply-side industry analysis, end-user primary research, and demand assessment, paired with a deep examination of technology trends, to provide a comprehensive view of emerging resilient infrastructure systems. Additional information about Guidehouse Insights can be found at www.guidehouseinsights.com.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has more than 17,000 professionals in over 55 locations globally. Guidehouse is led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit www.guidehouse.com.

* The information contained in this press release concerning the report, Developing Virtual Power Plant Applications for Managed EV Charging Platforms, is a summary and reflects the current expectations of Guidehouse Insights based on market data and trend analysis. Market predictions and expectations are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release or the report. Please refer to the full report for a complete understanding of the assumptions underlying the report's conclusions and the methodologies used to create the report. Neither Guidehouse Insights nor Guidehouse undertakes any obligation to update any of the information contained in this press release or the report.

