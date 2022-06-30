Guidehouse Insights Explores Opportunities for How Blockchain Can Enable Decarbonization

Stakeholder pressure, changing customers, and decline in costs of distributed energy resources encourage the drive to a net-zero energy future

BOULDER, Colo., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights discusses how blockchain is supporting the clean energy transition by serving as a tool to transparently monitor and track global distributed energy resources (DER) output while serving as a decentralized financing platform to deploy solar and other DER assets.

Globally, there is an ongoing effort to transition the electricity grid away from a centralized, top-down system to a more distributed, decentralized, and decarbonized network to provide more reliable, affordable, and sustainable electric power. According to a new report from Guidehouse Insights, blockchain is garnering more attention in the energy industry as a tool for customers, communities, and organizations to achieve a decarbonized and decentralized energy future.

"Blockchain has proven to be a beneficial technology across several industries and is well-positioned to assist in the energy industry where a vast network of suppliers, buyers, market operators, regulators, and other participants must coordinate to deliver reliable and affordable power to the end customer," says Pritil Gunjan, principal research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "Blockchain's inherent capabilities of transparency, security, immutability, and the use of smart contracts helps drive efficiencies, reduce costs, and streamline processes."

New solutions that aid in developing a net-zero future and encourage DER deployment on a global scale are emerging. Stakeholder pressure, the changing customer, and the decline in costs of distributed energy resources (DER) have perpetuated this transition and encouraged the drive to a net-zero energy future, according to the report.

The report, Blockchain-Enabled Micropayments Support Energy Services, provides an overview of blockchain technology and its core capabilities, describes the changing energy landscape, and explores how blockchain can be used to enable a decentralized and decarbonized future. This report also offers suggestions for how the industry can collaborate to understand the technology and its potential. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

