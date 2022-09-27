Guidehouse Insights Names Amazon, Google, and Samsung Leading Smart Home Market Vendors

Leaders demonstrate strong platforms to work with third-party devices and key advances that helped the smart home find more adoption among consumers



BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights examines the competitive landscape for the smart home.

Smart home connectivity protocols are the technologies that enable devices to communicate with one another and form the basis for smart home platforms. The most successful companies in the smart home sector have developed strong platforms to work with third-party devices, as well as pioneered key advances that have helped the smart home find more adoption among consumers. According to a Leaderboard report from Guidehouse Insights, Amazon, Google, and Samsung are the leading smart home vendors, thanks to their platforms.

"The key factor underlying the smart home is connectivity, specifically the ability for multiple devices to communicate with one another, with or without direct commands from a person. As the products become more advanced and consolidated into a manufacturer's ecosystem, a command issued to one device can cause others to take complementary actions, such as locking the front door when the bedroom lights are turned off," says Francesco Radicati, senior research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "Over the past several years, multiple options have arisen to help consumers tie together the wide range of devices they own, frequently from multiple manufacturers."

Companies were selected for inclusion in the report based on market scans to determine which are seen as leaders in the smart home sector. This report includes a variety of players, including smart home device manufacturers and chipset makers.

The report, Guidehouse Insights Leaderboard: Smart Home, assesses the competitive landscape for the smart home. Over the past several years a number of options have arisen to help consumers tie together the wide range of devices they own, frequently from multiple manufacturers. Beyond the question of which protocol to use, e.g., Wi-Fi versus Zigbee versus Thread, smart home offerings have coalesced around several platforms created by the largest technology companies, mainly Amazon, Google, and Samsung, and to a lesser extent Apple. At the same time, a separate ecosystem of platforms has arisen in China, based around compatibility with products from local tech giants Alibaba, Baidu, and Xiaomi. Also ranked in this Guidehouse Insights Leaderboard report are semiconductor manufacturers whose chipsets enable devices' connectivity, and a few manufacturers of more targeted smart home solutions. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

