Guidehouse Insights Names Ameresco, Schneider Electric, and Enel X Leading Energy as a Service Solutions

Leaders demonstrate ability to offer end-to-end comprehensive EaaS solutions and to adapt to ever-evolving customer energy needs

BOULDER, Colo., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights assesses the competitive landscape for energy as a service (EaaS) solutions.

In the ever-evolving landscape of energy solutions, EaaS has experienced substantial growth in demand over the past five years. To thrive in today's competitive market, EaaS vendors have been compelled to diversify their product portfolios. This diversification involves not just expanding their offerings but also forging strategic alliances and partnerships that can allow them to stay abreast of the latest processes to deliver seamless installations and tailor-made solutions for their clients. According to Guidehouse Insights, Ameresco, Schneider Electric, and Enel X are the leading EaaS solutions.

"The market for EaaS has been increasingly growing in recent years, generating numerous project opportunities for established EaaS vendors as well as new market entrants," says David Gonzalez, research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "In addition, EaaS vendors have witnessed growth propelled by technological innovations and rising demand for more flexible, sustainable energy solutions."

The leaderboard includes a variety of stakeholders, including traditional energy service companies, utilities, and EaaS platform providers. Most of the players in the leaderboard have leveraged partnerships with different providers across the EaaS value chain to complement their own capabilities and enable them to provide end-to-end EaaS services. This can include partnerships with technology, hardware, and financial organizations. The diversity of companies in this report represents the evolving partnership ecosystem and a variety of approaches to delivering integrated EaaS solutions.

Competition is expected to continue to increase as more companies enter the market with solutions and services tailored to meet evolving energy demand, according to the report.

The report, Guidehouse Insights Leaderboard: Energy as a Service Vendors, is intended to help market participants better understand their competitors' solutions offerings, differentiating factors, and track records in executing EaaS projects. In this market, the relative position of different vendors is likely to shift as organizations continue to refine their portfolios, and their EaaS solutions mature. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

About Guidehouse Insights

Guidehouse Insights, the dedicated market intelligence arm of Guidehouse, provides research, data, and benchmarking services for today's rapidly changing and highly regulated industries. Our insights are built on in-depth analysis of global clean technology markets. The team's research methodology combines supply-side industry analysis, end-user primary research, and demand assessment, paired with a deep examination of technology trends, to provide a comprehensive view of emerging resilient infrastructure systems. Additional information about Guidehouse Insights can be found at www.guidehouseinsights.com.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has more than 16,000 professionals in over 55 locations globally. Guidehouse is led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit www.guidehouse.com.

* The information contained in this press release concerning the report, Guidehouse Insights Leaderboard: Energy as a Service Vendors, is a summary and reflects the current expectations of Guidehouse Insights based on market data and trend analysis. Market predictions and expectations are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release or the report. Please refer to the full report for a complete understanding of the assumptions underlying the report's conclusions and the methodologies used to create the report. Neither Guidehouse Insights nor Guidehouse undertakes any obligation to update any of the information contained in this press release or the report.

For more information, contact:

Cecile Fradkin for Guidehouse Insights

+1.646.941.9139

[email protected]

SOURCE Guidehouse Insights