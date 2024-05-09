Guidehouse Insights Names Enchanted Rock, PowerSecure, and Caterpillar Leading Resilience Providers

With inherent appeal of stress-free energy management, the resilience provider business model is poised for major growth

BOULDER, Colo., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights assesses the competitive landscape of resilience providers who play a pivotal role within the behind-the-meter (BTM) energy landscape.

With the increase in the number of climate-induced natural events, energy consumers experience more frequent energy supply disruptions. These disruptions often result in severe financial, health, and operational impacts for the energy consumers. The services delivered by resilience providers are now, more than ever, critical to maintaining a consistent supply of energy. According to Guidehouse Insights, Enchanted Rock, PowerSecure, and Caterpillar are the leading resilience providers.

"The resilience provider business model, with its inherent appeal of stress-free energy management, is poised for major growth," says Roberto Rodriguez Labastida, associate director with Guidehouse Insights. "The rate of this growth will be influenced by providers' ability to effectively market the applicability of the service and demonstrate the effectiveness of their solution integrations, while tapping on revenue streams beyond resiliency provision."

Consumers generally deploy BTM distributed energy resources (DER) solutions, like microgrids, for one or more of the following reasons: to reduce their utility bills, to help them reach their sustainability goals, or to improve their energy resilience. This report is focused on the third reason. Resilience providers are defined by their focus on delivering reliable power to consumers when the electrical grid goes down, according to the report.

The report, Guidehouse Insights Leaderboard: Resilience Providers, examines the Strategy and Execution of 10 resilience providers, rating them on the following criteria: vision; go-to-market strategy; partners/acquisitions/investors; delivery strategy; technology; geographic reach; sales, marketing, and distribution; offering lifetime performance; solutions quality and reliability; project portfolio; pricing; and staying power. Using Guidehouse Insights' proprietary Leaderboard methodology, companies are profiled, rated, and ranked with the goal of providing an objective assessment of their relative strengths and weaknesses in the global resilience providers market. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

