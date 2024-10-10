Guidehouse Insights Names John Cockerill, thyssenkrupp nucera, and Nel Hydrogen as Today's Leading Electrolyzer Vendors

Leaders demonstrate successful equipment supply, commercial deployment, strong pipeline of projects in advanced development stages, and resilience to challenging market conditions

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights assesses the competitive landscape for electrolyzer vendors.

As before, the current vendor landscape comprises legacy players with decades of experience in electrolyzer or fuel cell manufacturing, industrial players with established businesses in other energy technology verticals, and dedicated startups with novel technology offerings and business models. According to Guidehouse Insights, John Cockerill, thyssenkrupp nucera, and Nel Hydrogen are now the current leading electrolyzer vendors in the market.

"The electrolyzer industry has seen significant investment and expansion over the past several years in response to policy support, interest from hard-to-abate sectors, and increasing competition among manufacturers," says Serkan Birgel, research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "Electrolyzers are the key technology required to produce green hydrogen using renewable electricity. Although green hydrogen currently accounts for only a small fraction of global hydrogen production, a substantial pipeline of green hydrogen projects has taken shape, mostly at early development stages."

The scope of services offered by these companies varies substantially, from dedicated stack suppliers to end-to-end players with advanced integration and engineering, procurement, and construction capabilities.

Experience from scaling up other clean energy technologies indicates that not all of these companies are likely to be successful. Over the coming decade, some vendors will see their market share grow, assisted by successfully delivered projects and reductions in equipment costs. Others may find it more difficult to compete. Potential pitfalls include failure to scale in line with market demand, issues with technology performance or reliability, lack of effective capital discipline, and misalignment between service offerings and customer requirements, according to the report.

The report, Guidehouse Insights Leaderboard: Electrolyzer Vendors, assesses 16 of the most prominent European and North American electrolyzer vendors across eight broad metrics linked to company strategy and execution. Its purpose is to clarify the current competitive position of the players vying to supply electrolyzer equipment to the emerging green hydrogen production industry. This report leverages primary research conducted with stakeholders, combined with Guidehouse Insights' Hydrogen Electrolyzer Tracker; a database of global hydrogen electrolyzer projects, manufacturing capacities, and other relevant metrics. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

