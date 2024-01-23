Guidehouse Insights Names Lutron and Signify Leading Lighting Controls Manufacturers

Leaders demonstrate strong global presence, comprehensive suite of lighting control products, and well-developed sales channels

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights assesses the competitive landscape for leading manufacturers of nonresidential lighting controls.

Energy and building codes are increasingly mandating the use of lighting controls in nonresidential buildings, which is fueling growth in lighting control deployments. According to Guidehouse Insights, Lutron and Signify are the leading manufacturers of nonresidential lighting controls. Leaders, per the report, are distinguished by their strong global presence, comprehensive suite of lighting control products, and well-developed sales channels.

"Advanced lighting control strategies, such as time scheduling, occupancy sensing, and daylight harvesting, have the potential to reduce lighting energy consumption in commercial and industrial buildings substantially," says Wendy Davis, principal research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "As energy efficient LED lighting systems become increasingly widespread and opportunities to improve light source efficiency become more limited, increased proliferation of lighting controls can become an important mechanism for reducing the energy lighting consumes."

However, the industry faces resistance regarding the total cost of installing a lighting control system and concerns about how the complexity of these systems will have an impact on building operations, according to the report.

The report, Guidehouse Insights Leaderboard: Lighting Controls, examines the strategy and execution of 10 manufacturers of nonresidential lighting controls for the specification/professional market. Manufacturers of lighting controls that are sold predominantly directly to consumers through retail channels are excluded unless they also produce specification/professional controls, as are vendors focused primarily on smart streetlighting or building automation systems for which lighting control is not the primary function. The assessed companies are rated on nine criteria: 1) Product Development Strategy; 2) Partners; 3) Technology; 4) Geographic Reach; 5) Vision; 6) Sales, Marketing, & Distribution; 7) Service & Support; 8) Solution Portfolio; and 9) Staying Power. Using Guidehouse Insights' proprietary Leaderboard methodology, companies are profiled, rated, and ranked with the goal of providing an objective assessment of their relative strengths and weaknesses in the global nonresidential lighting controls market. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

