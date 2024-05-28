Guidehouse Insights Names Shell Catalysts & Technologies/Technip Energies, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Honeywell Universal Oil Products Leading Carbon Capture Solutions Providers

As decarbonization efforts gain momentum, point-source CO 2 capture technology is attracting more attention

BOULDER, Colo., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights examines advanced carbon capture solutions providers in commercial-scale point-source capture applications.

As efforts to decarbonize become widespread, point-source carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) capture technology is growing in popularity, especially for hard-to-decarbonize sectors such as industry and power generation. As a result, carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) is a growing industry, both in project development and in policy support mechanisms. According to Guidehouse Insights, Shell Catalysts & Technologies/Technip Energies, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Honeywell Universal Oil Products are the leading carbon capture solutions providers.

"Today's CCUS industry is more global, unbundled, and horizontally integrated, with numerous projects, including industrial hub or cluster-based approaches with multiple emitters, and those with CO 2 largely destined for storage rather than utilization applications," says Serkan Birgel, research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "However, market deployment progress has been slow, as has progress toward reaching net-zero CO 2 emissions by 2050."

In more mature markets such as Europe and North America, current barriers have rendered progress in reaching final investment decisions slower than expected. Still, growth of the CCUS industry is accelerating, and the competitive space is subject to change as vendor projects and technologies mature, merger and acquisition activity grows, and policies and legislation change, according to the report.

The report, Guidehouse Insights Leaderboard: Advanced Point-Source Carbon Capture Solutions Providers, assesses advanced carbon capture solutions providers in commercial-scale point-source capture applications, where CO 2 is captured at the point of emissions as a part of a contemporary commercial CCUS project. It identifies and ranks eight successful carbon capture solution providers with projects in commercial operation or advanced commercial development that cumulatively capture at least 1.5 million metric tons of CO 2 per year. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

About Guidehouse Insights

Guidehouse Insights, the dedicated market intelligence arm of Guidehouse, provides research, data, and benchmarking services for today's rapidly changing and highly regulated industries. Our insights are built on in-depth analysis of global clean technology markets. The team's research methodology combines supply-side industry analysis, end-user primary research, and demand assessment, paired with a deep examination of technology trends, to provide a comprehensive view of emerging resilient infrastructure systems. Additional information about Guidehouse Insights can be found at www.guidehouseinsights.com.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has more than 16,000 professionals in over 55 locations globally. Guidehouse is led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit www.guidehouse.com.

* The information contained in this press release concerning the report, Guidehouse Insights Leaderboard: Advanced Point-Source Carbon Capture Solutions Providers, is a summary and reflects the current expectations of Guidehouse Insights based on market data and trend analysis. Market predictions and expectations are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release or the report. Please refer to the full report for a complete understanding of the assumptions underlying the report's conclusions and the methodologies used to create the report. Neither Guidehouse Insights nor Guidehouse undertakes any obligation to update any of the information contained in this press release or the report.

