Guidehouse Insights Ranks Gogoro As The Global Leader In Light Electric Vehicle Battery Swapping

"Gogoro has differentiated itself from the competition through its early and compelling vision for light EV battery swapping," says Ryan Citron, senior research analyst with Guidehouse Insights . "It offers an extensive product portfolio across the battery swapping supply chain, a strong track record on quality and performance in its product line, and an unmatched partner network highlighted by several of the world's largest two-wheeler OEMs."

Gogoro Network, the hyper-efficient battery swapping platform, is the de facto standard for powering electric two-wheel vehicles in Taiwan. Together with its vehicle partners, Gogoro-powered vehicles account for nearly 97% of all electric scooters sold in Taiwan. Gogoro recently announced its 400,000th Gogoro Network monthly subscriber, 200 millionth battery swap and that it had saved millions of kilograms of CO2 since its launch in 2015. The Gogoro Network is establishing global market traction via strategic partnerships in India and China, and growing interest for its battery swapping ecosystem around the world.

"We are honored to be recognized by Guidehouse Insights as the global leader in lightweight electric vehicle battery swapping. The Gogoro Network is a sustainable smart city battery swapping ecosystem that provides vehicles makers, riders and cities with a cleaner, faster and superior electric refueling solution." said Horace Luke, founder and CEO, Gogoro Inc. "We are at a critical stage in the transformation of urban mobility and the evolution of smart cities. Delivering mass-market access to smarter fuel and more intelligent light urban vehicles that nearly a billion commuters rely on every day is key to our success as a society."

The Gogoro Network is an open platform for battery swapping and smart mobility services, delivering a fresh alternative to legacy fuel. Gogoro Network combines the power of connectivity, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to create a new generation of swappable battery refueling that is smart, scalable and continually optimizing itself to be dynamic and versatile for people, communities and businesses.

The Powered by Gogoro Network Program gives Gogoro's vehicle maker partners access to Gogoro innovations and intellectual property including its intelligent drivetrains and controllers, components and smart systems, so they can develop and roll out unique electric vehicles that integrate Gogoro Network battery swapping.

The report examines the strategy and execution of 14 leading light EV battery swapping suppliers. These vendors were rated on 10 criteria: vision; go-to-market strategy; partners; production strategy; geographic reach; market presence; product quality and reliability; product portfolio; pricing; and staying power. Vendors are profiled, rated, and ranked with the goal of providing industry participants with an objective assessment of these companies' relative strengths and weaknesses in the growing global light EV battery swapping market. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

Guidehouse Insights, the dedicated market intelligence arm of Guidehouse, provides research, data, and benchmarking services for today's rapidly changing and highly regulated industries. Insights are built on in-depth analysis of global clean technology markets. The team's research methodology combines supply-side industry analysis, end-user primary research, and demand assessment, paired with a deep examination of technology trends, to provide a comprehensive view of emerging resilient infrastructure systems. Additional information about Guidehouse Insights can be found at www.guidehouseinsights.com.

Founded in 2011 to rethink urban energy and inspire the world to move through cities in smarter and more sustainable ways, Gogoro leverages the power of innovation to change the way urban energy is distributed and consumed. Gogoro's battery swapping and vehicle platforms offer a smart, proven and sustainable long-term ecosystem for delivering a new approach to urban mobility. Gogoro has quickly become an innovation leader in vehicle design and electric propulsion, smart battery design, battery swapping, and advanced cloud services that utilize artificial intelligence to manage battery availability and safety. The challenge is massive, but the opportunity to disrupt the status quo, establish new standards, and achieve new levels of sustainable transportation growth in densely populated cities is even greater. For more information, visit www.gogoro.com/news and follow Gogoro on Twitter: @wearegogoro.

