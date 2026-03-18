Guidehouse, IP3, and Cybernetic Intelligence Form Strategic Partnership to Develop Nuclear‑Powered Compute Infrastructure

Cross‑industry collaboration will advance national‑security‑grade compute capabilities and next‑generation energy systems

MCLEAN, Va., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, IP3 Corporation, and Cybernetic Intelligence have partnered to jointly advance a new class of secure, resilient, nuclear‑enabled compute infrastructure. The partnership brings together three industry leaders to deliver the power, security, and sovereignty required for the next generation of AI, data processing, and mission‑critical intelligent operations.

"Reliable, resilient compute capacity is now a national‑security imperative," said John Saad, President of Guidehouse, a global professional services firm serving the commercial and government sectors. "By uniting our energy, grid, capital projects, regulatory, and community engagement expertise with IP3 and Cybernetic Intelligence, we are helping create a new capability for global markets—one that ensures advanced AI and data systems can operate securely, sustainably, and at scale."

Across governments and industries, growing demand for compute power is outpacing traditional grid capacity and challenging existing data‑center models. As the owner's integrator, Guidehouse will deliver governance, program integration, performance assurance, and cross-stakeholder coordination across projects.

"This partnership represents a significant step forward in developing nuclear‑powered, behind‑the‑meter energy systems that keep high-performance computing running independently of the commercial grid," said Dan Hahn, Partner & Growth Leader, Communities, Energy & Infrastructure, Guidehouse. "Our goal is to accelerate AI readiness while reducing vulnerability to power and compute disruptions."

By combining IP3's nuclear development expertise, Cybernetic Intelligence's advanced compute and systems capabilities, and Guidehouse's proven leadership across the energy, utilities, technology, regulatory, and national security domains in both the commercial and public sectors, the partnership will deliver contractor‑owned, contractor‑operated infrastructure aligned with emerging government priorities and mission needs.

"IP3 is proud to partner with Guidehouse and Cybernetic Intelligence to deliver nuclear‑powered infrastructure capable of meeting the moment," said RDML Michael Hewitt, USN (Ret), Co-Founder & CEO of IP3, a U.S. integrator for the development and operations of peaceful and secure civil nuclear power in the global marketplace. "This model brings together energy security, technological innovation, and private‑sector investment to accelerate deployment."

These capabilities support key global priorities, including those reflected in recent U.S. federal initiatives, such as national‑security directives and efforts to ensure compute sovereignty for defense and intelligence workloads.

"Compute is the new strategic resource. Our collaboration enables a resilient architecture that is powered by advanced energy systems and ensures AI and mission‑critical workloads remain available no matter the threat environment," said Maxim Serezhin, Founder & CEO of Cybernetic Intelligence, which develops interpretable, mission-ready AI systems that combine technical excellence with ethical governance.

This partnership is based in Virginia, a state with deep nuclear expertise, an established data‑center ecosystem, and a growing demand for secure, sustainable power. Planned initiatives include:

Support for grid, gas, and new nuclear‑enabled data center and compute facilities in Virginia

Manufacturing, construction, and technical workforce opportunities

Strong alignment with Veteran workforce development and regional economic growth

These initiatives reflect a pro‑jobs, pro‑innovation narrative and reinforce Virginia's role as a national leader in next‑generation energy and digital infrastructure.

About IP3

IP3 Corporation is a U.S. integrator for the development and operations of peaceful and secure civil nuclear power in the global marketplace. IP3's vision is to create thriving, peaceful environments in critical world markets through the development of sustainable energy and security infrastructure via public/private initiatives and industry-led partnerships. www.ip3international.com

About Cybernetic Intelligence

Cybernetic Intelligence develops distributed, autonomous, explainable, and auditable AI systems designed for mission critical industrial, military, and intelligence operations. Our software bridges soft computing, control theory, advanced sensing, and mission-ready engineering to enable real-time environmental response and autonomous reasoning optimization. www.cyberintel.tech

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a global AI-led professional services firm delivering advisory, technology, and managed services to the commercial and government sectors. With an integrated business technology approach, Guidehouse drives efficiency and resilience in the healthcare, financial services, energy, infrastructure, and national security markets. Built to help clients across industries outwit complexity, the firm brings together approximately 18,000 professionals to achieve lasting impact and shape a meaningful future. www.guidehouse.com

MEDIA CONTACTS

Guidehouse: Cecile Fradkin, [email protected]

IP3: Molly Denham, [email protected]

Cybernetic Intelligence: Havilah Franklin, [email protected]

SOURCE Guidehouse