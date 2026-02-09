Guidehouse Named Best in KLAS for Strategy, Growth & Consolidation Consulting for 7th Year

Client feedback underscores firm's ability to deliver measurable results and long‑term transformation

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a global AI-led professional services firm, has been named 2026 Best in KLAS® for Strategy, Growth & Consolidation Consulting for the seventh consecutive year—the only firm to earn this top honor since it was first awarded in 2020.

The annual Best in KLAS Awards recognize organizations that demonstrate exceptional partnership, service quality, and measurable impact. Guidehouse's continued leadership in strategy, growth, and consolidation capabilities underscores the firm's deep industry expertise and its ability to help healthcare organizations plan for the future by implementing financial, operational, and clinical transformations that achieve measurable results.

"Being recognized once again as Best in KLAS is a testament to the trust our clients place in us and the commitment our teams bring to every engagement," said Tim Kinney, Partner and Payer/Provider Practice Leader. "Healthcare organizations are facing unprecedented pressure. We're proud to help them navigate these obstacles with confidence and implement strategies that strengthen performance and enable sustainable growth."

Guidehouse was also recognized by KLAS in November in its prestigious 2025 Consistent High Performers Report, recognizing exceptional client satisfaction year after year.

"This acknowledgement represents the trust our clients have in us to outwit the complexities of the healthcare industry as their integrated strategy and transformation partner," said Yianni Douros, Partner and Payer/Provider Strategy Leader. "Positioning healthcare organizations to achieve sustainable outcomes, drive growth, and flourish in new frontiers is an imperative and a privilege. I am incredibly proud of our client-centric, resilient team and their dedication to elevating standards and serving with purpose."

To read the full report, visit the KLAS Research website.

Guidehouse's Health segment serves providers, government agencies, life sciences companies, payers, and other healthcare organizations. Backed by a track record of modernizing healthcare services, finances, and operations, the firm takes a comprehensive approach to solving interconnected industry challenges.

