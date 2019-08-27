Guidehouse Named Workday Authorized Consulting Services Partner

WASHINGTON, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading provider of management consulting services to government markets, today announced that it has been named a Workday Authorized Consulting Services Partner. Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources.

As a Workday Authorized Consulting Services Partner, Guidehouse will help customers successfully deploy Workday Financial Management and Workday Human Capital Management (HCM). Workday Financial Management and Workday HCM support a complete range of financial and people-based processes that provide clients with real-time operational visibility along with the speed and agility to adapt to business growth and change.

Through this partnership, Guidehouse will pair its consulting expertise with Workday applications to help clients accelerate their transformation efforts. The services Guidehouse provides include strategic management, technology, and risk consulting to the public markets.

"By combining Guidehouse's public sector expertise together with Workday's innovative financial and HR cloud applications, we'll be able to better support our customers in achieving their business transformations," said Scott McIntyre, chief executive officer, Guidehouse. "Government organizations are looking for new ways to streamline their operations, and we believe this partnership will enable us to deliver the best possible combination of software and service to meet the evolving needs of these organizations and their communities."

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading provider of management, technology, and risk consulting services to the public and commercial markets. We help our clients solve their toughest challenges through the co-creation of scalable, innovative solutions to prepare them for future growth and success. Headquartered in Washington DC, the company has more than 1,800 professionals in over 20 locations. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company and led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit: www.guidehouse.com.

