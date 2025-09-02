Guidehouse Research Estimates Global Energy IT, OT, and Analytics Market Will Grow to Nearly $44 Billion by 2034

Digital transformation and utility investments drive steady growth in energy software and services



BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Research analyzes the global market for energy IT, OT, and analytics software and services.

Within established markets, vendors and utilities alike continue to future-proof their operations through sophisticated energy software development and utility investments. According to a new report from Guidehouse Research, utility spending on energy IT, OT, and analytics is projected to go from US$22.5 billion in 2025 to US$43.6 billion in 2034 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%.

"In the context of electric utilities, digital transformation strategies and initiatives can be visualized as a bell curve, and most utilities today rest in the middle of that curve," said Michael Kelly, principal research analyst with Guidehouse Research. "Many employ a combination of legacy and modern software, informed by data streams and models that vary in quality and granularity. The concept of digital transformation is, nonetheless, a nearly universal component of near-, mid-, and long-term utility roadmaps."

In mature markets, utilities and vendors continue investing in software and analytics to future-proof operations, while in emerging regions, opportunities are more targeted, focusing on select technologies that offer strong value despite infrastructure limitations, according to the report.

The report, Energy IT, OT, and Analytics, details the business, market, and technology landscape for several enterprise IT and operational technology (OT) systems, as well as a multitude of energy analytics applications. The accompanying analysis provides detailed 10-year projections across five global regions, 12 enterprise IT and OT systems, 14 energy analytics applications, and four spending types—including software license fees, implementation and integration services, annual maintenance fees, and cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) fees. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Research website.

