Guidehouse Welcomes Former NSA Official Marianne Bailey to Lead Cybersecurity

WASHINGTON, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading provider of management consulting services, is proud to announce that Marianne Bailey, former Deputy National Manager for US National Security Systems at the National Security Agency (NSA), has joined us to lead the firm's Cybersecurity practice.



With more than three decades of experience protecting the nation's critical security systems, she formerly served the CIO's Office at the Defense Department as the Principal Director for Cybersecurity. A dynamic and enthusiastic leader, Ms. Bailey will work alongside Guidehouse clients to strategize and implement solutions to manage cybersecurity risks. Ms. Bailey will leverage other Guidehouse Solutions in the areas of Artificial Intelligence, Open Source Solutions, Advanced Analytics, Enterprise Risk Management, and Digital & Emerging Technologies.

"We are thrilled to have Marianne Bailey join Guidehouse following her departure from a distinguished career with NSA," said Scott McIntyre, Chief Executive Officer of Guidehouse. "Ms. Bailey's efforts have brought increased focus on the complex and sophisticated threats our Nation faces, as we modernize our digital environment for global power competition."

A prolific speaker and thought leader in areas of Technology, Cybersecurity, Automation, Leadership, STEM, and Culture, she previously served as the Assistant Deputy Director of Trusted Engineering Solutions at NSA, Chief of NSA Information Assurance Directorate Engineering, Director of the Unified Cross Domain Management Office (UCDMO), Defense Information Systems Agency Liaison and served in various management and engineering positions across the IC.

"A technology evangelist in today's digital age, Marianne is a trusted advisor to Whitehouse and Pentagon officials and the pre-eminent model for public-private sector collaboration," said John Hunt, Guidehouse Partner & Advanced Solutions Leader. "I look forward to her leading and growing our tremendous Guidehouse cybersecurity team."

"I am delighted to join Guidehouse and leverage my experience addressing cybersecurity risks for our nation's intelligence and defense communities to help our clients with their most complex cybersecurity challenges," said Bailey.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading provider of management, technology, and risk consulting services to the public and commercial markets. We help our clients solve their toughest challenges through the co-creation of scalable, innovative solutions to prepare them for future growth and success. Headquartered in Washington DC, the company has more than 1,800 professionals in over 20 locations. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company and led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit: www.guidehouse.com.

