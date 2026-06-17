Guideline and Mediaocean Expand Exclusive Partnership, Launching New API Integration That Connects Media Plan Management with Prisma's Omnichannel Advertising Platform

Delivering Customer Value by Automating Reconciliation Across the Full Media Campaign Lifecycle

NEW YORK, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Guideline today announced the expanded integration between its media plan management MediaTools platform and Prisma by Mediaocean, the trusted system of record for global media investment, helping brands and agencies connect planning, buying, reporting, and reconciliation workflows across the campaign lifecycle. Through new API integrations, teams can seamlessly push campaign goals from MediaTools into Prisma and bring actualized buy data back into MediaTools, reducing manual work, improving data consistency, and enabling more efficient plan-versus-actuals.

The expanded integrations enable MediaTools users to create and update media plan goals into Prisma and bring actualized buy data back into MediaTools for reporting, reconciliation, and plan-vs.-actual analysis. The integrations automate workflow for agencies and brands by eliminating spreadsheet-heavy reconciliation and aligning planning, buying, operations, and finance with consistent campaign data.

"Media teams need their planning, buying, and finance systems to move in sync, not create more manual work between them and that was a key goal of this expanded integration," said Vincent Mifsud, CEO of Guideline. "As Mediaocean's exclusive media planning partner, Guideline is uniquely positioned to close the loop between planning, activation, and reconciliation. These integrations reduce duplicate entry, improve data consistency, and give the enterprise teams managing tens of billions in media investment a more trusted foundation for decisions throughout the campaign lifecycle."

"Prisma's goal is to help customers connect every stage of the campaign lifecycle with greater consistency, automation, and control," said Stephanie Watson, Chief Operating Officer of Prisma. "By expanding our integration with Guideline, we're making it easier for shared customers to align planning, buying, operations, and finance workflows around a common set of data, reducing friction and improving continuity from planning to reconciliation."

The integration is part of Guideline's continued investment in modernizing media plan management through AI, automation, connected systems, and more accurate performance visibility. As media teams face increasing pressure to move faster and manage more complex campaign workflows, Guideline is focused on reducing the manual work that slows teams down and improving the quality of data used to guide media investment decisions.

The integrations are available now for supported MediaTools and Prisma workflows, with market and media-type support aligned to Mediaocean API availability. The announcement was made at Cannes Lions 2026.

To learn more or schedule a demo, visit guideline.ai.

About Guideline

Guideline is a global provider of ad intelligence and media plan management technology powering the strategy, planning, and management of advertising buying and selling for the world's leading enterprises. Our solutions deliver the industry's most comprehensive and timely insights, enabling enterprises from publishers, agencies and brands to investors and consulting firms to optimize media performance and drive superior business outcomes. Our media planned management solutions administer over $300 billion in media budgets, representing 60,000 media plans and 10,000 active users across many of the world's top brands and agencies. Our proprietary spend and pricing data represents approximately $200 billion in annual media investment across 65 countries worldwide, providing the most complete and transparent view of the global advertising marketplace available today.

For more information, visit www.guideline.ai.

About Mediaocean

Mediaocean is the foundational software and AI partner for omnichannel advertising. With over $200 billion in annualized ad spend running through its platforms and more than 100,000 users worldwide. Mediaocean deploys AI and automation to optimize investments and outcomes. Through innovations such as NIVO AI, Mediaocean is helping marketers turn intelligence into action across the campaign lifecycle, Mediaocean owns and operates Prisma, the industry's trusted system of record for media management and finance, Innovid, the leading independent ad tech platform for creative, delivery, measurement, and optimization, and Protected, an integrated solution for ad verification and brand safety. Visit www.mediaocean.com for more information.

About Prisma

Prisma is the trusted industry platform for advanced, AI-driven media buying, optimization, and execution. As part of Mediaocean, Prisma's advertising infrastructure connects brands, agencies, media suppliers, data providers, and ad tech partners with an end-to-end SaaS solution for workflow across all channels. Over 100,000 people use the Prisma platform around the world as an independent system of record to operate more efficiently and effectively. Prisma was ranked as the #1 enterprise cross-channel software provider by G2. Visit go.prisma.mediaocean.com to learn more.

SOURCE Guideline