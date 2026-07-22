Guideline Launches its Ad Intelligence MCP Server to Power AI Agents with its leading global advertising data

Unlocking Guidelines proprietary ad spend and pricing data inside any LLM or enterprise AI workflow using its new MCP server technology.

NEW YORK, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Guideline, a leading provider of ad intelligence and media plan management technology, today announced the launch of its Ad Intelligence MCP Server. The new capability gives clients a secure, standards-based way to access Guideline's proprietary ad spend, pricing and market intelligence from MCP-compatible AI applications, including supported configurations of ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Microsoft Copilot and customers' own proprietary agents.

As enterprise work moves from dashboards toward conversational agentic interfaces, there is a growing need to enable AI agents to reach authoritative and accurate data. The Ad Intelligence MCP Server brings that data into the AI environments customers already govern. Authorized users can ask questions in natural language, retrieve the data covered by their subscription and use it alongside approved internal information - without repeatedly exporting reports or building a bespoke point-to-point integration for each AI application.

"MCP brings Guideline's verified market intelligence directly into the AI workflows where critical decisions are now being made. Customers can use independent evidence to plan, negotiate and evaluate investments without being locked into a single model or interface. That is the future of enterprise intelligence: trusted data, available wherever the work happens," said Vincent Mifsud, Chief Executive Officer of Guideline.

From dashboard access to decision-ready intelligence

The Ad Intelligence MCP Server can support workflows across the advertising ecosystem:

Agencies can compare category investment, pricing and share-of-voice benchmarks while preparing a pitch, brief or client recommendation.





can compare category investment, pricing and share-of-voice benchmarks while preparing a pitch, brief or client recommendation. Brands can benchmark media investment against their category and subcategory inside the AI tools used by marketing, procurement and finance teams.





can benchmark media investment against their category and subcategory inside the AI tools used by marketing, procurement and finance teams. Media owners can examine category demand and pricing benchmarks before sales meetings and negotiations.





can examine category demand and pricing benchmarks before sales meetings and negotiations. Institutional investors can test revenue assumptions against observed advertising-spend signals and incorporate the findings into research workflows more quickly.

Built for choice, control and interoperability

The Model Context Protocol is an open standard for connecting AI applications to external tools and data. Introduced by Anthropic and donated in December 2025 to the Agentic AI Foundation, a directed fund under the Linux Foundation, MCP is supported across leading AI and enterprise-development platforms. Building on an open protocol allows Guideline clients to use the agent environment that best fits their governance, security and workflow requirements rather than being locked into a single model or interface.

"MCP separates the intelligence from the interface," said Danny Bohannon, Chief Technology Officer of Guideline. "A client can use Guideline's AI Agent, an enterprise assistant or a proprietary agent while access remains governed by the same Guideline permissions. That gives customers practical choice today and a more adaptable architecture as models and workflows continue to evolve."

The launch extends Guideline's AI strategy. It follows the company's Media Plan Management MCP Server, introduced in March 2026, and complements Guideline's native AI Agent. Together, these options allow customers to work directly in Guideline, connect an approved external agent, or use both depending on the task.

The Guideline Ad Intelligence MCP Server is available now to eligible Guideline Ad Intelligence clients. Available datasets, functionality and supported agent configurations vary by subscription and deployment.

For more information or to request a briefing, visit www.guideline.ai or contact your Guideline account representative.

About Guideline

Guideline is a global provider of ad intelligence and media plan management technology for the world's leading brands, agencies, media owners and investors. Its solutions help enterprises understand advertising markets, manage media plans and make more informed decisions across the buying and selling ecosystem.

Guideline's media plan management solutions support more than $300 billion in managed media budgets across more than 60,000 active media plans and 10,000+ monthly users. Its proprietary spend and pricing data represents approximately $200 billion in annual media investment across 65 countries worldwide.

For more information, visit www.guideline.ai.

SOURCE Guideline