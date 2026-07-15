Guideline Continues Innovating, Now Adding Advanced Digital Metrics to Its Ad Intelligence Suite

New digital pricing and spend benchmarks for campaign sizes, added-value ad inventory, and CPM ranges deepen the industry's most detailed and accurate dataset for digital ad spend and pricing.

NEW YORK, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Guideline today added Advanced Digital Metrics to its Ad Intelligence Suite, expanding ad spend and pricing capabilities with new benchmarks around campaign sizing, added-value inventory, and CPM ranges.

Reported from billing actuals across publishers, product categories, and ad types, and built on a dataset representing more than $115 billion in cross-media annual ad spend, the new module gives media buyers and sellers a deeper, shared view of digital buying dynamics:

Campaign Size Benchmarks shows the average, low, and high monthly spend as well as duration mix of digital campaigns by product category and media owner, providing a unique competitive analysis around campaign construction and allocation.

shows the average, low, and high monthly spend as well as duration mix of digital campaigns by product category and media owner, providing a unique competitive analysis around campaign construction and allocation. Multi-Metric CPMs extends Guideline's long-standing eCPM reporting with low, median and high benchmarks, delivering the full pricing range across publishers and ad types.

extends Guideline's long-standing eCPM reporting with low, median and high benchmarks, delivering the full pricing range across publishers and ad types. Added-Value Impressions maps where bonus inventory concentrates, what's its dollar worth potential in the available market, and how it impacts strategic partnership decisions.

"As digital media grows more fragmented, our customers need a clearer, more accurate view of the market to plan and negotiate with confidence," said Vincent Mifsud, CEO of Guideline. " Advanced Digital Metrics continues our commitment to innovating and providing great products to our customers. This new product release provides further intelligence and accuracy to the digital ecosystem, turning what were once blind spots into benchmarks that the industry can trust."

Advanced Digital Metrics is available now within Guideline's Ad Intelligence Suite. To learn more or schedule a demo, visit guideline.ai.

About Guideline

Guideline is a global provider of ad intelligence and media plan management technology powering the strategy, planning, and management of advertising buying and selling for the world's leading enterprises. Our solutions deliver the industry's most comprehensive and timely insights, enabling enterprises from publishers, agencies and brands to investors and consulting firms to optimize media performance and drive superior business outcomes. Our media planned management solutions administer over $300 billion in media budgets, representing 60,000 media plans and 10,000 active users across many of the world's top brands and agencies. Our proprietary spend and pricing data represents approximately $200 billion in annual media investment across 65 countries worldwide, providing the most complete and transparent view of the global advertising marketplace available today.

For more information, visit www.guideline.ai.

SOURCE Guideline