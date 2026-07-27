Guideline Expands the Size of Its Ad Intelligence Product, Adding $20 Billion+ in Spend and Pricing Data Through Several New Partnerships

New contributions from leading agencies and specialist partners deepen coverage across the global advertising market, which now surpasses $200 billion in annual spend

NEW YORK, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Guideline today announced a significant expansion of the data powering its Ad Intelligence Suite, adding approximately $20 billion in spend and pricing data with several new data partners that were solidified in the first half of 2026. The expansion broadens market coverage with a greater variety of agency representation, deepens the dataset, and increases the diversity of advertising activity Guideline captures, compounding the accuracy and completeness of the insights its customers rely on.

Guideline's data captures anonymized aggregated actual ad spend dollars and impression data allowing for the creation of industry benchmarks across spend and unit pricing, insights, and market intelligence needed to plan, negotiate, and invest with confidence. As the aggregated contribution of data grows, it strengthens the value exchange for Guideline's contributors: the more data that flows into the pool, the sharper and more representative the insights that flow back out.

The additions expand Guideline's view of the market across several dimensions:

More market coverage — new contributors extend visibility into more publishers, product categories, and advertiser segments across the marketplace.





new contributors extend visibility into more publishers, product categories, and advertiser segments across the marketplace. More data depth — approximately $20 billion in additional spend and pricing data adds volume and granularity to the industry's most detailed dataset for ad spend and pricing.





approximately $20 billion in additional spend and pricing data adds volume and granularity to the industry's most detailed dataset for ad spend and pricing. More diversity across mainstream advertising — broader representation of advertisers and channels strengthens benchmarking across established media.





broader representation of advertisers and channels strengthens benchmarking across established media. Specialist coverage in social and digital — new data contributor partnerships bring focused expertise in fast-moving social and digital channels, closing visibility gaps where the market is evolving fastest.

"Our data contributors are partners in building the most complete and trusted view of the advertising market," said Reuben Tozman, Chief Data Strategy and Alliances Officer at Guideline. "Every partner that contributes data makes the insights we return more accurate and more valuable — for them and for the entire industry. Adding new contributors and roughly $20 billion in actualized buying data in just the first half of the year reflects the momentum behind our model."

For agencies, brands, publishers, and investors, the expanded pool means benchmarks built on a larger, more representative sample of real transactions — improving the precision of everything from campaign planning and negotiation to market sizing and forecasting.

"As advertising fragments across mainstream, social, and digital channels, the breadth and diversity of the underlying data are what separate a good benchmark from a number you can stake a plan on," Tozman added. "This expansion is about making sure our customers are always working from the most representative view of the market available."

The expanded data pool is reflected now across Guideline's Ad Intelligence Suite. To learn more or request a briefing, visit guideline.ai.

About Guideline

Guideline is a global provider of ad intelligence and media plan management technology powering the strategy, planning, and management of advertising buying and selling for the world's leading enterprises. Our solutions deliver the industry's most comprehensive and timely insights, enabling enterprises from publishers, agencies and brands to investors and consulting firms to optimize media performance and drive superior business outcomes. Our media plan management solutions administer over $300 billion in media budgets, representing 60,000 media plans and 10,000 active users across many of the world's top brands and agencies. Our proprietary spend and pricing data represents approximately $200 billion in annual media investment across 65 countries worldwide, providing the most complete and transparent view of the global advertising marketplace available today.

For more information, visit www.guideline.ai.

SOURCE Guideline