Guideline's Verified Market Intelligence Challenges Long-Held Assumptions About Independent Agency Buying Power

Partnership between Guideline and Tinuiti delivers double-digit media cost advantages across key channels

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new partnership announced today between Guideline and Tinuiti, a leading independent media agency, is challenging the long-held assumption that independent agencies struggle to secure the strongest media buying power.

Guideline's market benchmarks are giving brands a more objective way to assess agency buying performance based on verified market data rather than perceived scale, platform-reported metrics or modeled estimates. Early returns are promising, as third-party validation has shown that Tinuiti is delivering double-digit media cost advantages across several key media channels, illustrating that brands don't have to sacrifice buying power to gain the strategic benefits of an independent agency.

Tinuiti has joined Guideline's partner ecosystem as a strategic data contributor to the Guideline Ad Intelligence product. Tinuiti also gains access to Guideline's leading Ad Intelligence Data.

As brands place greater emphasis on transparency and accountability, marketers can now make smarter investment decisions, maximize the value of every media dollar and optimize media strategies with greater confidence. Instead of relying primarily on agency size, stated buying leverage or self-reported performance, brands can also now compare media costs and investment outcomes against independent market intelligence.

"The value of Guideline advertising intelligence product is directly tied to the quality and scale of the data behind it," said Reuben Tozman, Chief Data Strategy and Strategic Alliances Officer at Guideline. "By working with leading agencies such as Tinuiti, we can help marketers better understand market dynamics and make more informed decisions through trusted, independent intelligence."

"Access to independent market intelligence gives us a clearer view of broader advertising trends and competitive benchmarks," said Jeremy Cornfeldt, President of Tinuiti. "That visibility helps us guide clients with greater confidence, connecting brand and performance investments in ways that drive both immediate results and sustainable growth."

For more information about Guideline's partner network or to explore partnership opportunities, visit www.guideline.ai.

About Tinuiti

Tinuiti is a media agency that not only builds brands, but architects business outcomes. Guided by its mission to "Love Growth. Hate Waste," Tinuiti creates immediate and lasting growth for clients. At the center is Tinuiti's Bliss Point Marketing Operating System – the ultimate brand and performance unifier – which fuels decisions across Audience, Creative, Media and Measurement. This approach allows Tinuiti to treat each client's business like its own—making smarter decisions, faster, and with greater accountability. With over $4.5 billion in media under management and 1,200 employees across the U.S., Mexico and EMEA, Tinuiti delivers measurable impact for leading brands. For more information visit https://tinuiti.com/.

About Guideline

Guideline is a global provider of ad intelligence and media plan management technology powering the strategy, planning, and management of advertising buying and selling for the world's leading enterprises. Our solutions deliver the industry's most comprehensive and timely insights, enabling enterprises from publishers, agencies and brands to investors and consulting firms to optimize media performance and drive superior business outcomes. Our media planned management solutions administer over $300 billion in media budgets, representing 60,000 media plans and 10,000 active users across many of the world's top brands and agencies. Our proprietary spend and pricing data represents approximately $200 billion in annual media investment across 65 countries worldwide, providing the most complete and transparent view of the global advertising marketplace available today.

For more information, visit www.guideline.ai.

SOURCE Guideline