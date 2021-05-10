Guidemark Health Expands to Support Growth

"We are thrilled to welcome Ken, Valarie, James, and David to our growing team," said Michael Parisi of Guidemark Health Tweet this

Industry veteran Ken Jordan joins Guidemark Health as Client Experience Lead, adding to its already compelling roster of talent. Ken's impressive tenure in the industry brings significant experience at the highest level in healthcare advertising and marketing communications across multiple therapeutic categories. Ken's experience encompasses various marketing roles for both US and global clients with expertise in brand development and positioning. With several successful launches under his belt, Ken will provide strategic oversight to clients, agency teams and leadership. Prior to joining Guidemark Health, Ken held executive level positions with Ogilvy Health, ICC/Lowe, and Sudler & Hennessey.

To further support our growing patient-focused work, Guidemark Health also welcomes Valarie Leishman, BSN, as our new Lead for Patient and Professional Stakeholder Services focusing on patient services, building patient communities, and working in collaboration with patient advocacy organizations. Valarie joins Guidemark Health from the prestigious Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS), where she oversaw medical education programs including in-person activities and webinars. Additionally, Valarie brings a wealth of industry experience from senior-level marketing positions with Pfizer, Parexel, and Heron Therapeutics, Inc with significant experience in US and global roles in professional education, program, and marketing experience across pharma, and biotech and patient advocacy industries. Valarie will lead the charge and oversee all patient-focused programs, a key area of focus and growth at Guidemark Health.

David Avitabile, another recent new hire, will oversee the agency's medical communications roster of clients. David joins Guidemark Health from Amgen, where he was most recently working as interim head of corporate affairs in the UK and Ireland. David offers over 20 years of experience in global healthcare marketing and communications at strategic communications companies, public relations firms, and medical communications agencies serving life sciences and healthcare technology. David is a successful entrepreneur with a background of executive leadership positions and former owner of JFK Communications, a strategic life sciences communications agency.

With increased demand for digital engagement in recent months, the Innovation and Engagement team welcomes James Akhbari as Engagement Lead. James brings a solid background in healthcare media and non-personal promotion. His experience spans both healthcare professional and consumer audiences and an extensive portfolio of healthcare clients and brands. Most recently, James was SVP, Media Director at CMI Media Group. Prior, he spent 7 years at Havas Health & You, where he was responsible for their strategic media planning, buying, and analytics and helped shaped a new joint venture between Havas Health and Havas Media—Havas Health Media. James will work to ensure our best-in-class Paid Search, programmatic, and social media marketing offerings remain competitive in today's market. In addition to strengthening our multi-channel planning credentials, James is excited to help evolve our ever-growing patient engagement offerings and find new ways to execute smarter, more impactful, and more innovative work for our existing and new clients.

About Guidemark Health

Guidemark Health is a healthcare communications agency dedicated to delivering impactful solutions for all our clients. We're creating a unique agency culture where passion meets flexibility on behalf of our clients, their brands, and the communities they serve.

Our services include: Advertising/Marketing/Communications and Audience Engagement, Medical Communications, and Learning. This unique mix enables clients to access specialized and consistent expertise that delivers meaningful results. Whether the challenge is to disrupt an established paradigm or an entire market, we approach each opportunity with unprecedented insight, energy, and passion.

At Guidemark Health, we go beyond full-service to full-engagement, meaning we are driven by greater involvement and ownership in the relationship and the work. We pride ourselves on being One Need Ahead.

Guidemark Health is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey, with offices in Princeton, New Jersey, and Stamford, Connecticut. To learn more about Guidemark Health, please visit guidemarkhealth.com or contact Michael Parisi, CEO, at 201-740-6100.

