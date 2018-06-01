Guideposts Launches A New Initiative To Celebrate Everyday Heroes

Readers will learn about acts of greatness and share their own stories that center around the heroes that walk among us. Find encouragement through the sight-impaired man who despite his disability came to the rescue of a neighbor and be inspired by the little girl who, in spite of developmental challenges, willed herself to victory on the playground!

Each week we'll feature a hero to honor, someone whose story provides inspiration to people everywhere, so that they too can expect greatness in their lives by exploring the power of their own faith. Guideposts CEO John Temple says, "Guideposts inspires the world to believe anything is possible with hope, faith, and prayer. What better way to demonstrate that than to honor the hero right next door."

Our community is open and we invite anyone who's experienced EVERYDAY GREATNESS to inspire us with their story. We accept story submissions through the website and through email heroes@guideposts.org.

About Guideposts:

Guideposts is a non-profit organization that inspires the world to believe anything is possible with hope, faith and prayer. Through magazines, books, prayer networks and robust outreach programs, Guideposts reaches people in their time of need, with timely and timeless messages of hope, reassurance and faith. For more information on Guideposts, please visit www.guideposts.org and follow Guideposts on Facebook , Twitter, andInstagram.

