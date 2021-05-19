Guideposts Magazine's Longevity Defies Publishing Odds, Celebrates 75 Years in Print by Investing in Future
Leading publisher of inspirational, uplifting content makes major investment in magazine, adds pages and new features to enhance the reader experience
May 19, 2021, 13:00 ET
DANBURY, Conn., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating more than seven decades in print, Guideposts magazine announced significant investments in the future of the long-running inspirational publication to continue encouraging millions of readers with the message that anything is possible with hope, faith, and prayer. The magazine will begin a bimonthly publication schedule, add a minimum of 30 pages per issue printed on higher quality paper, and new, highly anticipated editorial features in an updated design format. The changes will be unveiled in the upcoming June/July issue, which features former Destiny's Child singer and actress Michelle Williams on the cover. The issue also features bestselling author Max Lucado, TODAY's Savannah Guthrie, and lifestyle expert Katie Brown.
"In today's shrinking magazine world, we're making important investments in the magazine that will keep it vital for years to come," said Guideposts Editor-in-Chief Edward Grinnan. "We're expanding our mission to make the world a better, more hope-filled place."
A true publishing success story, Guideposts is the go-to publication for positive, uplifting personal stories from celebrities and everyday people alike. The magazine will continue to offer its 4.5 million readers content spanning a variety of topics, including caregiving, forgiveness, marriage, addiction recovery, prayer, hobbies, travel, health, spiritual well-being, and more. New editorial features will include interviews with today's faith leaders, regular articles on prayer and Scripture, and profiles of positive people that will inspire readers to live with greater optimism and hope.
Another significant investment being made is the use of high-quality paper, which will allow for more vibrant photography and visual storytelling. The redesigned print publication will more closely align with the content featured on Guideposts.org, allowing more expansive coverage of the topics of interest to the magazine's faithful following.
Grinnan is available for interviews as is Senior Editor Celeste McCauley. Media inquiries and requests to preview the June/July issue may be directed to [email protected].
Read a preview and subscribe to the new and improved Guideposts magazine, click here .
Guideposts is a nonprofit organization that promotes faith, hope, and prayer in people's lives. Whether through our apps, communities, websites, or publications, we inspire our audiences, bring them together, comfort, uplift, entertain, and guide them.
Media Contact: Robin Barnett
[email protected]
SOURCE Guideposts
Share this article