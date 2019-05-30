GuideSpark Introduces Strategic Advisory Board

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GuideSpark, the leader in employee communications, today introduced the members of its strategic advisory board. These new leaders will help drive the growth and innovation of GuideSpark's employee communications platform. They include:

Josh Bersin , a global research analyst, keynote speaker, and writer focusing on topics related to corporate human resources and HR technology. He is the founder of Bersin by Deloitte ™ and recently founded the Josh Bersin Academy, the first global development academy for HR professionals.

, a global research analyst, keynote speaker, and writer focusing on topics related to corporate human resources and HR technology. He is the founder of Bersin by Deloitte ™ and recently founded the Josh Bersin Academy, the first global development academy for HR professionals. Debi Hirshlag , former Workday CHRO and sought-after HR advisor with over twenty years of global experience, including roles at Flex, Ariba, Seagate, Pepsi, and BP/Amoco, with workforces ranging from 240 to 200,000. She oversaw the largest early implementation of Workday and developed Workday's internal HR Advisor sales support model.

, former Workday CHRO and sought-after HR advisor with over twenty years of global experience, including roles at Flex, Ariba, Seagate, Pepsi, and BP/Amoco, with workforces ranging from 240 to 200,000. She oversaw the largest early implementation of Workday and developed Workday's internal HR Advisor sales support model. Fukiko Ogisu , Viacom's first Chief People Officer. Ogisu spent nearly 15 years with Microsoft in various product and business roles. She spent more than a decade building up Viacom's HR technology portfolio before taking on the CPO role.

, Viacom's first Chief People Officer. Ogisu spent nearly 15 years with Microsoft in various product and business roles. She spent more than a decade building up Viacom's HR technology portfolio before taking on the CPO role. John Staines , former Cigna VP of HR and global consultant who has served companies such as Hyatt Hotels, BP, Amway, and Owens Corning. As founder and CEO of Global HR Solutions LLC, Staines developed outsourcing and leadership training programs for Fortune 500 companies.

, former Cigna VP of HR and global consultant who has served companies such as Hyatt Hotels, BP, Amway, and Owens Corning. As founder and CEO of Global HR Solutions LLC, Staines developed outsourcing and leadership training programs for Fortune 500 companies. Beth Steinberg , former CPO of Zenefits who held executive HR roles at BrightRoll, Sunrun, Facebook, Electronic Arts, Nike, and others. Steinberg founded Mensch Ventures, a People and Talent advisory firm that helps companies scale, enhance culture, and drive business results.

"Employee experience and communications are key factors for creating effective workforces of the future," said Bersin. "In order to be productive and fully engaged, employees must be kept abreast of company programs and initiatives in ways that don't disrupt day-to-day workflows. Early on, GuideSpark recognized the power of effective employee communications. I look forward to collaborating with GuideSpark executives and advisors on ways to heighten awareness of this important aspect of HR."

"After serving in HR leadership and advisory roles over the past 20 years, I have seen employee communications emerge as a critical need for the enterprise," said Hirshlag. "GuideSpark's employee communications solution is assisting organizations in promoting strategic change initiatives through personalized communication journeys that enable alignment, action and adoption."

"Our advisors are proven leaders whom we trust to help us modernize employee communications and shape an employee-centric vision of HR," said Keith Kitani, CEO and co-founder of GuideSpark. "We feel grateful to welcome such an exceptional and talented group of HR leaders all at once."

