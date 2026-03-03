Guideway Care Acquires Waypoint Healthcare Solutions to Expand Enterprise Patient Activation Intelligence Solution

Comprehensive Enterprise Evidence-Based Patient Activation Intelligence Solution Connects Healthcare Value-Based Care Strategy to Measurable Results Across Access, Referral Closure, Care Transitions, Chronic Disease Management, Avoidable Utilization Reduction, Service Line Growth, Patient Loyalty, and Enterprise Performance

KANSAS CITY, Mo. and BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Guideway Care, Inc. today announced it has completed the acquisition and integration of Waypoint Healthcare Solutions, LLC to extend Guideway's Enterprise Evidence-Based Patient Activation Intelligence solution and accelerate the creation of a unified architecture for governing execution across the pre- and post-encounter layers of healthcare. Waypoint's entire team, including founders Lisa McDermott and David Bradshaw, has joined the Guideway family.

From its origins in providing journey management assistance to patients and members in disease-specific interactions, Guideway has become the national leader in using Evidence-Based Patient Activation to deliver Enterprise Activation Intelligence, delivering one comprehensive solution spanning methods, people, process, technology, behavioral science, and platform across the full care journey.

"Healthcare payers and providers have invested heavily in electronic health records, digital front doors, nurse triage platforms, population health analytics, and enterprise AI," said Craig Parker, Chief Executive Officer of Guideway Care. "Yet enterprise performance still depends on whether patients or members complete the right actions at the right time. The addition of Waypoint's team and technology gives us additional AI and virtual agent tools to expand our reach and improve our efficiency while allowing us to tailor every interaction to each patient's preferred activation pathway. Together, we now deliver a unified and integrated Activation Intelligence solution that connects payer and provider strategy directly to measurable completion across access, referral management, care transitions, chronic condition management, and enterprise growth," Parker added.

"For years, the biggest barrier to delivering measurable clinical and financial outcomes has not been effort or investment — it has been effective execution," said David Bradshaw, Chief Executive Officer of Waypoint. "Healthcare has no shortage of strategy or technology. What it lacks are proven solutions that ensure the next right step is completed at scale. We have been working with Guideway to deliver that transformation for some time and the combination allows us to deliver more results, to more clients, at a faster pace."

Hospitals and health systems are under sustained pressure to expand service lines, reduce referral leakage, improve nurse triage execution, convert find-a-physician demand into scheduled care, manage chronic populations, reduce avoidable utilization and unnecessary emergency department (ER) over-utilization, close preventive care gaps under value-based contracts, and strengthen performance under risk-based arrangements.

Risk-bearing entities, including payers and ACOs, must reduce medical cost trend, improve member adherence, close quality gaps, improve risk adjustment accuracy, manage avoidable utilization, address social determinants of health barriers, and ensure measurable completion across value-based populations.

Despite significant investments in digital infrastructure and enterprise healthcare AI, structural breakdowns persist in the space between clinical recommendation and completed patient action.

Across the industry, recurring gaps remain:

Referrals are generated but not closed inside the network.

Post-discharge follow-up is recommended but not completed within safe windows.

Diagnostic findings and incidental results decay between encounters.

Preventive screenings and chronic monitoring lapse over time.

High-intent digital access demand fails to convert into scheduled visits.

Avoidable emergency department (ER) utilization persists when patients are not activated to the most appropriate site of care.

These are not engagement failures. They are activation failures occurring in the non-clinical layer — before encounters, between encounters, and after encounters — where enterprise performance is ultimately determined.

Over the past decade, healthcare has invested heavily in outreach programs, physician incentives, digital engagement platforms, and social determinants of health screening initiatives. Yet identifying barriers has not consistently translated into resolving them. Screening for SDoH, documenting needs, and layering technology onto workflows have not ensured that clinical instructions are completed. Execution — not identification — remains the missing discipline.

With the addition of Waypoint, Guideway Care now delivers a unified Activation Intelligence solution governing measurable Activation Objectives across the enterprise.

Activation Intelligence increases velocity by ensuring referral closure and scheduling occur within intent windows, securing care transitions before decay, and triggering proportionate escalation when risk signals emerge.

Activation Intelligence expands breadth across digital front door conversion, nurse triage routing, referral management, diagnostic follow-through, care transitions, chronic condition management programs, gap closure and preventive care acceleration, and enterprise growth initiatives.

Activation Intelligence deepens precision through structured failure-mode diagnosis based on motivation and operational ease, longitudinal barrier intelligence, sequenced intervention logic, and measurable completion definitions tied directly to enterprise performance.

The solution integrates structured activation science, proprietary non-clinical data, activation-oriented voice capability, enterprise workflow orchestration, and human Activation Specialists into a single governed ecosystem.

Human specialists provide relational continuity, contextual judgment and empathy. AI activation agents provide real-time detection, pattern recognition, and scalable orchestration. Together, they operate as one seamless activation infrastructure.

Artificial intelligence serves as an amplification layer within Activation Intelligence — not as a standalone automation product. Enterprise Evidence-Based Patient Activation ensures that clinical instruction translates into predictable completion.

Guideway Care serves hospitals and health systems seeking enterprise-level improvements in referral closure, capacity expansion, access conversion, readmission reduction, HCAHPS improvement, chronic care management programs, and service line growth.

Guideway Care serves risk-bearing entities including ACOs and payers seeking measurable improvements in medical loss ratios, adherence, avoidable utilization reduction, and value-based contract performance.

Guideway Care supports strategic specialty programs seeking new procedures, retention, and measurable volume growth through governed activation infrastructure.

Across these segments, Activation Intelligence governs the non-encounter execution layer that determines material enterprise results.

Guideway Care is the Enterprise Evidence-Based Patient Activation company, delivering a comprehensive Activation Intelligence solution that transforms healthcare journeys from a Maze of Care to Amazing Care®. The Guideway GPS solution provides tested, governed, and structured behavioral execution for every patient or member interaction, including nurse triage service requests, find-a-physician conversion, referral management, readmission reduction, preventive care acceleration, chronic care management, care transitions, digital front door optimization, population health performance, avoidable utilization reduction, emergency department over-utilization reduction, service line growth, HCAHPS improvement, patient loyalty, and enterprise financial performance.

Activation Intelligence aligns health system strategy with measurable Activation Objectives and ensures that clinical instruction becomes completed action across the full care continuum. Rather than measuring engagement activity or layering technology onto workflows, Guideway Care achieves improved patient action — the unit of enterprise value.

The solution integrates structured patient activation science, proprietary non-clinical data, longitudinal barrier intelligence, human activation specialists, and AI activation agents into one unified execution system. Artificial intelligence operates as an amplification layer within this governed activation discipline, enabling precision, scalability, and real-time orchestration at enterprise scale.

The healthcare industry used clinical science and outcomes evidence to industrialize Evidence-Based Medicine. Guideway Care has now engineered a complete Evidence-Based Patient Activation solution as a complement to create value across the entire healthcare spectrum.

