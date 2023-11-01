GuideWell Announces Appointment of Thurman Justice as Triple-S Chief Executive Officer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GuideWell, a mutual insurance holding company serving more than 38 million people, announced the appointment of Thurman Justice as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Triple-S Management Corporation, a health services business serving nearly one-third of Puerto Rico's population and the premier insurance and managed care brand on the island. Effective Feb. 1, 2024, Justice will succeed Bobby García Rodríguez, who has led the company for eight years and is retiring after a 16-year tenure with the organization.

Justice joined GuideWell in 2019 as Chief Financial Officer. In April 2023, he was appointed President of Triple-S Salud and Triple-S Advantage, Puerto Rico's Blue Cross Blue Shield affiliates which together make up the largest health insurer on the island, serving nearly one million members.

"Thurman Justice is a highly respected, values-based, mission-driven leader and possesses all the qualities required to position Triple-S for strong future success," said GuideWell President and CEO, Pat Geraghty. "Triple-S and GuideWell are deeply driven by the communities we serve. Thurman is passionate about helping people and communities achieve better health and I'm confident his visionary leadership will accelerate our efforts to create a better health care system for those on the island."

A health care and insurance industry veteran, Justice held senior executive roles at multiple companies prior to joining GuideWell, including Chief Financial Officer of Beacon Health Options, a behavioral health management company serving 40 million people in 50 states and Chief Financial Officer of Senior Whole Health, a health care plan serving both Medicare and Medicaid-eligible individuals.

Earlier in his career, Justice was Vice President of Operations at Travelers Insurance Company, and spent nearly a decade at Cigna Corporation, where he held a series of progressively responsible roles, culminating as Controller and Finance Officer for the company's health care division and its IT and operations organization. He is a Certified Public Accountant and a graduate of Central Connecticut State University – School of Business.

"I am looking forward to this expanded opportunity to drive better health outcomes for the people of Puerto Rico. I'm proud to call the island home and have experienced first-hand the deep challenges that exist within its health care system," said Justice. "I am committed to finding the right solutions to tackle these longstanding issues because these communities deserve more – more funding, more innovative approaches, and a more seamless and integrated health care experience. Triple-S' mission-based, not-for-profit structure means we are organized to accomplish this the right way, balancing mission with margin and always staying focused on meeting the needs of our members and driving better health outcomes long term."

Since its creation in 2011, GuideWell has grown into a $30 billion health solutions enterprise committed to shaping the future of health by growing the scope of its insurance and integrated care delivery services and curating simplified health solutions to increase access, quality, and affordability for those it serves.

