GuideWell Board Receives Prestigious Award for Diversity and Inclusion

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GuideWell Mutual Holding Corporation (GuideWell), the parent to a family of forward-thinking companies focused on transforming health care, is pleased to announce it has received a top honor from the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) as a recipient of the NACD NXT™ award, which recognizes exemplary board leadership practices that promote greater diversity and inclusion.

"Receiving this top honor reaffirms our dedication to diversity, which not only reflects our desire to create and maintain an inclusive environment for team members, but is also seen throughout our business practices, community outreach efforts and in the many lives we touch on a daily basis," said GuideWell Board Chair John Ramil.

"I'm incredibly proud of our team for earning such a prestigious award," said GuideWell President and CEO Pat Geraghty. "Our diversity and inclusion initiatives permeate throughout our company at all levels and exemplify our corporate values of respect, integrity, imagination, courage and excellence. Not only does diversity make our team stronger, but it's a critical part of our success."

The award was announced during the NACD Global Board Leaders' Summit on Sept. 23, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. NACD NXT, in collaboration with Deloitte, is a multi-year initiative to help directors and boards understand how to leverage the power of diversity and inclusion to create long-term value. This year's winners were chosen after an independent selection committee, composed of leading corporate directors, evaluated the boards of 40 organizations on their ability to drive innovation and business results by bringing diverse perspectives into the boardroom.

NACD represents more than 20,000 board members and is long recognized for leading boardroom practices and setting the standard for responsible board leadership.

About GuideWell

GuideWell Mutual Holding Corporation (GuideWell) is a not-for-profit mutual holding company and the parent to a family of forward-thinking companies focused on transforming health care. The GuideWell organization includes the leading health insurance company in Florida; a portfolio of clinical delivery organizations; a health care consumer marketing, sales and engagement company; a provider of administrative services to state and federal health care programs; and a leader in risk adjustment and population care management. The GuideWell enterprise serves 27 million people in 35 states and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla. For more information, visit www.guidewell.com.

About NACD

The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) empowers more than 20,000 directors to lead with confidence in the boardroom. As the recognized authority on leading boardroom practices, NACD helps boards strengthen investor trust and public confidence by ensuring that today's directors are well prepared for tomorrow's challenges. World-class boards join NACD to elevate performance, gain foresight, and instill confidence. Fostering collaboration among directors, investors, and corporate governance stakeholders, NACD has been setting the standard for responsible board leadership for 40 years. To learn more about NACD, visit www.NACDonline.org.

