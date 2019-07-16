GuideWell Connect Becomes CMS' First Approved ACA Direct Enrollment Technology Provider Serving Health Plans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GuideWell Connect, a leading health care consumer engagement company, today announced that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has approved it as the first Enhanced Direct Enrollment (EDE) technology provider that will offer its platform to an issuer participating on an Affordable Care Act (ACA) Marketplace operated by the federal government.

Enhanced direct enrollment will first become available for GuideWell Connect's customers within SalesConnect, a white-labeled shop and apply platform for health plans and their members. An "EDE-as-a-service" option will be offered in 2020.

"We were excited to collaborate with CMS on how to best deliver an improved customer experience," said Scott Paddock, president and CEO of GuideWell Connect. "Ultimately, we want to make it easier for people to obtain medical coverage that meets their needs, and we believe this is a game changer for consumer health solutions."

Through SalesConnect, health plan members will now experience a greatly simplified process for enrolling and managing their enrollment in Marketplace health plans without having to login and purchase plans through HealthCare.gov. As a result, health plans will be able to provide a seamless experience to their enrollees and see improved conversion rates as the "double redirect" requirement is eliminated. Plans will be able to more easily maintain their relationships with their members as they are able to use their own portals to assist health plan members in managing their enrollment.

GuideWell Connect is a solutions provider that empowers health plans to better interact with their members by providing a uniquely tailored end-to-end experience along the entire health care consumer journey.

GuideWell Connect spent the last year developing the integration and undergoing extensive business and security auditing to ensure compliance with CMS' nearly 300 security and privacy standards, as well as to prove the system would accurately deliver consumer information to the Exchange.

As a test of its capabilities, GuideWell Connect's EDE functionality has been successfully implemented and is now available to the largest health plan in Florida, which is also one of the leading ACA plans in the country.

About GuideWell Connect

GuideWell Connect is a leader in integrated consumer engagement solutions that helps health plans attract, engage and retain members. GuideWell Connect provides technology-enabled services across the member lifecycle to advance health plans' financial performance, grow membership, and drive better health outcomes for members. GuideWell Connect is the consumer engagement business of GuideWell Mutual Holding Corporation. Learn more at www.guidewellconnect.com.

SOURCE GuideWell Connect

Related Links

https://www.guidewellconnect.com/

