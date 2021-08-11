GuideWell invests in Vim to accelerate value-based care

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GuideWell Mutual Holding Corporation (GuideWell), the parent to a family of forward-thinking companies focused on transforming health care and Florida Blue , the Blue Cross and Blue Shield plan of Florida, today announced a strategic investment in Vim , a technology company providing digital connectivity infrastructure to health plans, providers, and health services companies working to achieve high performing value-based health care programs. This investment is intended to support the accelerated rollout of Vim's point of care integration technology throughout the country and to partner further with Florida Blue in the markets it serves.

Working to power affordable, high-quality health care through seamless data and workflow connectivity, Vim connects payer and patient data to clinical workflow at the point of care for improved experiences and outcomes at lower total cost of care.

"As a current Vim customer, we're excited to deepen our relationship in support of our strategies to improve interoperability and work more closely with providers through innovative technology," said Chuck Divita, executive vice president of Commercial Markets at GuideWell and Florida Blue and newest member of Vim's board of directors. "Vim has an impressive team and suite of capabilities and we welcomed the opportunity to invest in them--a decision that aligns well with our long-term strategy to be at the forefront in the transformation of health care."

As part of the relationship, Vim, Florida Blue, and other GuideWell entities will seek to further leverage Vim's technology to support the provider and member experience across the state of Florida in each of the markets served. The focus of these partnerships will continue to be improvements to provider enablement through connectivity of actionable data insights to clinician workflow at the point of care as well as enhancements to member appointment access, comprehensiveness of care, and overall experience.

"I'm thrilled to partner with GuideWell, a nationally-recognized leader in health care, helping to advance the health care system we all want to create," said Oron Afek, CEO of Vim. "This latest investment provides Vim with an incredible opportunity to make a lasting impact on improving US health care for everyone involved."

Vim's solutions are widely used by health plans, providers, and pharmacies engaged in value-based care programs. Vim's Referral Guidance, Quality Gaps, Diagnosis Gaps, and Digital Scheduling Access solutions integrate easily and seamlessly with existing clinical systems at the point of care to reduce burden and enhance performance for health plans and providers working to succeed on value, outcomes, and experience.

GuideWell is already using Vim's Digital Scheduling Access solution, which allows members to easily schedule appointments online with their providers. In just one year, more than 200,000 appointments were booked through this online channel, improving patient access and experience, while reducing administrative burden for both payer and providers. GuideWell now plans to use additional solutions to help members find care and make the referral process easier for providers and members.

About GuideWell

GuideWell Mutual Holding Corporation (GuideWell) is a not-for-profit mutual holding company and the parent to a family of forward-thinking companies focused on transforming health care. The GuideWell organization includes Florida Blue, the leading health insurance company in Florida; GuideWell Health, a portfolio of clinical delivery organizations; GuideWell Connect, a health care consumer marketing, sales and engagement company; GuideWell Source, a provider of administrative services to state and federal health care programs; PopHealthCare, a leader in risk adjustment and population care management; and WebTPA, a market leading administrator of self-funded employer health plans. For more information, visit www.guidewell.com .

About Vim

Founded in 2015, Vim connects data and insights to provider workflow at healthcare's "last mile": within clinical operations at the point of patient care. Health plans, patients, and care providers of every size – from independent practitioners to integrated delivery systems – use Vim's software to connect data and care across the health ecosystem. Vim's mission is to power affordable, high quality healthcare through seamless connectivity. For more information, please visit getvim.com .

