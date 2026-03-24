GuideWell's 2025 Impact Report Charts a Path Towards a More Connected, People‑Centered Health System

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GuideWell, a leading not‑for‑profit health services company, today released its annual Impact Report, Empowering People for Better Health, a roadmap for building a more affordable, accessible, and people‑centered health system for the millions of individuals and families it serves across Florida, Puerto Rico, and the U.S.

2025 GuideWell Impact Report

GuideWell includes several key entities: Florida Blue, the leading health insurance company in Florida; Florida Blue Foundation, its philanthropic affiliate; Triple-S Management, a leading health care service company in Puerto Rico; and Fundación Triple-S, its philanthropic affiliate.

With rising costs and economic pressures affecting families nationwide, GuideWell made affordability a central focus of its 2025 efforts through an integrated approach that included cost-saving technologies and innovations, personalized care navigation, no-cost preventative care and wellness programs, easier-to-understand pricing and billing, choice and flexibility in coverage options, new outcomes-based care partnerships, and targeted community investments.

The report also details how GuideWell is advancing its mission through collaboration, responsible use of AI, expanded access to care, workforce development programs, and investments that empower its members and strengthen communities.

The 2025 Impact Report highlights significant progress in building a more connected and seamless care experience, including:

Advancing value‑based care models in Florida that reward providers for keeping people healthy.

Educating members in Florida about policy changes to help them prepare for Open Enrollment.

Providing 24.8 million meals through food security grantees and contributions to food banks in Florida, Texas, and Puerto Rico.

Introducing MiConsulta MD, an innovative tech‑enabled care experience designed to tackle health care access challenges in Puerto Rico.

Awarding $325,000 in grants to 13 nonprofits in Puerto Rico dedicated to reducing social isolation and loneliness.

Contributing $24 million in charitable giving to address Social Drivers of Health and other factors that strengthen local communities in Florida and Puerto Rico.

Enhancing digital and AI‑enabled tools that help Florida Blue members find doctors, access ID cards, make payments, and receive personalized support — earning an 80% member satisfaction rate.

"This is a pivotal moment for GuideWell to step forward with purpose," said Brian Pieninck, president and CEO of GuideWell. "We are building a future where care is more connected and more personal — where technology amplifies human touch, and people feel supported in the moments that define their lives."

This is GuideWell's fifth consecutive year releasing its impact report. While it features initiatives and solutions implemented in 2025, it reflects a new chapter for the company – one that is defined by creating a more affordable and efficient health care system that empowers people for better health.

For more information and to view the full report, visit GuideWell.com/impact-report.

About GuideWell

GuideWell comprises Florida's Blue Cross Blue Shield plan, Florida Blue, which is the leading health insurer in Florida; Triple-S Management, Puerto Rico's Blue Cross Blue Shield plan and a leading health care services company on the island; GuideWell Health, a portfolio of integrated care delivery organizations providing primary and urgent care at more than 100 Florida medical centers and affiliate clinics, including Florida Blue | Sanitas Medical Centers, GuideWell Emergency Medical Doctors, and Florida Health Care Plans. Other GuideWell subsidiaries include GuideWell Source, which provides administrative services to federal health care programs, and WebTPA, a market leading administrator of self-funded employer health plans. GuideWell also has a majority stake in several health solutions companies, including Lucet, a behavioral health care company that offers tech-enabled support to payers, providers, and health plan members, as well as home-based, whole-person care for high-risk patients.

GuideWell serves nearly 36 million customers across 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, including more than 6 million customers in Florida.

For additional information visit www.GuideWell.com. For details regarding the company's community and sustainability efforts, read the GuideWell Impact Report. For the latest news and content, visit the GuideWell Newsroom, and follow GuideWell on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram @LifeAtGuideWell, and X @_GuideWell.

SOURCE GuideWell