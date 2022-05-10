Guidewheel Awarded as Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum announced its selection of the 100 most promising Technology Pioneers of 2022 - companies tackling issues from sustainability and climate change to healthcare and more.

This year's cohort includes representation from 30 economies on six continents with reach far beyond traditional tech hubs like Silicon Valley.

Guidewheel, whose FactoryOps platform empowers any factory to reach sustainable peak performance, made it to the selection for its contributions in the field of technology innovation to improve both the sustainability and profitability of manufacturing.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidewheel , a software company on a mission to empower all the world's factories to reach sustainable peak performance, was selected among hundreds of candidates as one of the World Economic Forum's "Technology Pioneers". Guidewheel was founded by Lauren Dunford, CEO and Weston McBride, CTO and has created a new software category, FactoryOps, that democratizes the real-time tools elite factories use and makes them plug-and-play for the 99%.

The World Economic Forum's Technology Pioneers are early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the use of new technologies and innovation that are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

With their selection as Technology Pioneer, CEO Lauren Dunford of Guidewheel will be invited to participate at World Economic Forum activities, events and discussions throughout the year. Guidewheel will also contribute to Forum initiatives over the next two years, working with global leaders to help address key industry and societal issues.

"We're excited to welcome [Guidewheel] to our 2022 cohort of Technology Pioneers," says Saemoon Yoon, Community Lead, Technology Pioneers, World Economic Forum. "[Guidewheel] and its fellow pioneers are at the forefront of industries that are critical to solving some of our world's most complex issues today. We look forward to their contribution to the World Economic Forum in its commitment to improving the state of the world."

"It's great for Guidewheel to be acknowledged as a pioneer by the World Economic Forum", said Guidewheel's Lauren Dunford. "It is a confirmation that Guidewheel's technology is among the most unique in the world and can improve the lives of many people. We look forward to both supporting efforts to combat the adverse effects of climate change in the face of environmental concerns, and contributing to the Forum dialogues on this challenge."

For the first time, over one-third of selected Technology Pioneer firms are led by women, well above the industry average. The firms also come from regions all around the world, creating a truly global community. This year's cohort includes start-ups from 30 countries, with Vietnam, Rwanda and Czech Republic represented for the first time.

The diversity of these companies extends to their innovations as well. This year's Tech Pioneer firms are shaping the future by advancing technologies such as AI, IoT, robotics, blockchain, biotechnology and many more. The full list of Technology Pioneers can be found here.

Technology Pioneers have been selected based on the community's selection criteria, which includes innovation, impact and leadership as well as the company's relevance with the World Economic Forum's Platforms.

All info on this year's Technology Pioneers can be found here: http://wef.ch/techpioneers22

More information on past winners, information on the community and the application link can be found here.

About Guidewheel: Guidewheel is on a mission to empower all the world's factories to reach sustainable peak performance. Its plug-and-play FactoryOps platform makes the power of the cloud accessible to any factory, inspired by the simple, universal truth that every machine on the factory floor has a power cord. Guidewheel clips onto any machine to turn its real-time "heartbeat" into a connected, actively learning system that empowers teams to reduce lost production time, increase throughput, and perform better and better over time. Over 90 manufacturers across three continents are already using Guidewheel and the more teams use it, the bigger the impact—for their business and for the planet.

About World Economic Forum: The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. (www.weforum.org).

About the Technology Pioneers:

The World Economic Forum believes that innovation is critical to the future well-being of society and to driving economic growth. Launched in 2000, the Technology Pioneer community is composed of early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the design, development and deployment of new technologies and innovations, and are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

The World Economic Forum provides the Technology Pioneers community with a platform to engage with the public- and private-sector leaders and to contribute new solutions to overcome the current crisis and build future resiliency.

