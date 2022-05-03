Guidewheel Leadership Hires Set to Drive Growth of FactoryOps Platform

Experienced and strategically-minded leaders provide Guidewheel with a wealth of new insights to meet the needs of a rapidly growing market for manufacturing software and position Guidewheel for major advancements in 2022.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Manufacturing tech leader and FactoryOps pioneer Guidewheel is pleased to announce the addition of three impactful new leadership hires to its team. Rama Tumala, Rachel Green, and Sarah Elkins are joining leadership positions in their engineering, customer experience, and marketing teams respectively. Guidewheel, which has grown its staff by 49% since the beginning of the year, will draw on the experience these new hires bring to build new functionality and further accelerate growth. These new hires will fuel Guidewheel's vision to bring cloud-powered FactoryOps to manufacturing plants across the world.

"This is one of the most impactful rounds of hiring Guidewheel has seen since our inception. The talent that these leaders bring to the team takes us a big step closer to democratizing powerful tech for factories of every size globally, " said Guidewheel CEO Lauren Dunford. "Guidewheel's technology is revolutionizing the way manufacturers manage their operations, allowing any factory to harness technology in days. By expanding our team with talented leaders, we'll be able to help even more manufacturers achieve their operational goals in 2022 and beyond."

Rama Tummala is now the Head of Engineering where he leads the team that designs, builds, and upgrades the core product features Guidewheel offers. Rama comes from a diverse engineering background building and leading engineering both in unicorn startups such as Harness, AppDynamics, and TandbergTV as a founding/early engineer, as well as Fortune 500 companies like Ericsson and Huawei. Rama will take this 19+ years of building scalable and data-intensive platforms to solidify Guidewheel's place as an industry staple in the digitalization of factory operations.

Rachel Green now oversees the implementation and customer success teams as the Head of Customer Experience at Guidewheel. These teams assist customers in getting configured at Guidewheel and help them successfully operationalize the technology within their different sites. In Rachel's 15+ years working in customer experience roles she has developed a broad skill set in CX, SaaS, information technology, data analysis, manufacturing, and more. Previously, she headed customer success at Sight Machine and Augury, which was one of the first "Industry 4.0" unicorns. She is excited to lead and grow the team of Guidewheel's customer experience professionals as the enterprise continues to rapidly grow their customer base.

Sarah Elkins joins Guidewheel as their Head of Marketing, coming in with over 20 years of experience, primarily with fast-growing startups, helping to create growth strategies that enabled these organizations to scale quickly and develop new software categories. Her approach to building marketing teams is dedication to the customer with a focus on gaining a deep, data-backed, understanding of how the customer base is operating and how any enterprise is able to best solve their biggest challenges. At Guidewheel she will lead the charge to continue growing Guidewheel's position in the FactoryOps space.

"It's an exciting time to be joining the team as Guidewheel continues to have a huge impact on improving our customer's productivity. Our goal is to keep building FactoryOps as a category of technology that will allow even the most manually-operated factory to realize some level of digital transformation," said Sarah Elkins, Guidewheel's new Head of Marketing. "We have a lot of exciting innovations coming up and we're looking forward to what the rest of 2022 will bring with our new team."

About Guidewheel

Guidewheel is a leader in cloud-powered FactoryOps, empowering all the world's factories to digitize their operations and reach sustainable peak performance. Guidewheel's plug-and-play platform clips onto any machine on the factory floor, delivering real-time visibility that reduces lost production and improves performance—a critical priority at a time when all eyes are on manufacturers and their impact on the global supply chain. Founded out of Stanford University, Guidewheel went through Stanford's Launchpad as well as top accelerator StartX. Guidewheel's product has been recognized with prizes from Stanford and MIT and backed by top investors, and the team brings both manufacturing expertise and success building world-class cloud software at scale. Guidewheel has expanded quickly to 140+ plants across Mexico, East Africa, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit guidewheel.com .

