Guidewheel Unveils Escalating Alerts: The Next Critical Component of FactoryOps

SAN FRANCISCO, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Manufacturing tech leader and FactoryOps pioneer Guidewheel , today announced a new product feature called "Escalating Alerts". Labor shortages and Covid-19 emergencies have made improving speed to resolution crucial for the manufacturing industry. With the new escalating alerts feature from Guidewheel, factories now have a fully automated system that catches machine downtime instantly and immediately allows front-line workers to take action, saving manufacturers from losing millions of dollars on lost production time.

Escalating alerts feeds through Guidewheel's cloud-powered FactoryOps platform, using the single source of truth collected from plug and play sensors to quickly identify when machine downtime occurs. The feature escalates downtime events and high-load events to the right people in real-time, giving data-driven analysis of issues that need to be resolved, allowing operations leaders to maximize the production capabilities of every plant.

"We all know response time is important. The faster the right people in your plant can respond to issues, the more productive your operation will be. By targeting the critical Availability portion of overall equipment effectiveness (OEE) with our automated alerts system, we can greatly increase a plant's ability to meet demand even when down team members," said Guidewheel CEO and Co-Founder Lauren Dunford. "Now instead of relying on one person to respond, our system can continue to escalate issues to multiple solution sources, effectively allowing an operations manager to keep machines on track in multiple locations at once."

This newest feature is the latest iteration on alerting functionality the Guidewheel team has developed after years of experience in helping factories reduce downtime. The system helps managers identify the root cause of issues, enact processes to avoid recurrence, and continuously learns the entire time to improve as time goes on. Instead of relying on just one person to respond, alerts can be set to notify additional people after a certain time has elapsed, with increasing frequency. Managers can define an escalation process once and easily implement it across the entire organization, helping every plant attain production goals.

Guidewheel finds the highest return with small fixes that support your team's daily routines. Here are a few specific features factory managers will have access to:

Review downtime duration by code, keeping information organized, and surface insights

No analysis is needed, teams identify top offenders at a glance with alert tags listed by highest impact

Full visibility into which machines are down with the specific cause listed in a more detailed dropdown

Quickly highlight downtime events that are missing a downtime cause, allowing teams to update and ensure no downtime is left untagged.

To learn more about Guidewheel and the new escalating alerts feature please visit: https://guidewheel.com/en/home .

About Guidewheel

Guidewheel is a leader in cloud-powered FactoryOps, empowering all the world's factories to digitize their operations and reach sustainable peak performance. Guidewheel's plug-and-play platform clips onto any machine on the factory floor, delivering real-time visibility that reduces lost production and improves performance—a critical priority at a time when all eyes are on manufacturers and their impact on the global supply chain. Founded out of Stanford University, Guidewheel went through Stanford's Launchpad as well as top accelerator StartX. Guidewheel's product has been recognized with prizes from Stanford and MIT, and the team brings both manufacturing expertise and success building world-class cloud software at scale. Guidewheel has expanded quickly to 100+ plants across Mexico, East Africa, and North America. For more information, visit guidewheel.com .

