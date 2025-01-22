Guidewire Software Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to Join S&P SmallCap 600

Jan 22, 2025

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) will replace Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASD: ARWR) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will replace Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, January 27. S&P 500 constituent Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) is acquiring Barnes Group in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

January 27, 2025

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Guidewire Software

GWRE

Information Technology

January 27, 2025

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

ARWR

Health Care

January 27, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

ARWR

Health Care

January 27, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Barnes Group

B

Industrials

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com

