Guidewires Market: 40% of Growth to Originate from North America, Market Driven by Prevalence of Chronic Disorders - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The guidewires market estimates a market value of USD 801.72 million from 2020 to 2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the market and the new opportunities that market players can expect. In addition, the report projects the market to progress at a CAGR of 6.92% - Request a Free Sample Report

Guidewires Market: Major Driver

Latest market research report titled Guidewires Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

The prevalence of chronic disorders is a major factor driving the global guidewires market share growth. The rising prevalence of chronic disorders such as cardiac, urological, and neurovascular disorders contributes majorly to the market growth. The rising incidence of chronic urological disease has become very censorious in the recent decade and has led to a higher rate of hospitalization among the affected individuals. Further, people aged 40 and above have significantly a higher risk of cardiac arrest, and there has been a significant increase in the number of people encountering cardiac diseases globally. Additionally, the overall market growth of guidewires contributed partially through the sales of neurovascular guidewires and slightly higher contribution from the urological guidewires. For instance, 23 new cases of prostate cancer are registered annually. Thus, the growing prevalence of various chronic conditions is the major driver behind the growth of the overall guidewire market.

Guidewires Market: Major Trend

The growing demand for nitinol-based guidewires is another factor supporting the global guidewires market share growth. The materials used in guidewires play an important role as they offer several advantages. The nitinol alloy material (nickel and titanium) allows guidewire manufacturers to achieve unique characteristics in undergoing phase transformation when subjected to temperature changes, external forces, and mechanical loading. Also, this material offers greater shape memory and provides super elasticity by retaining its structure after a significant strain deformation. Nitinol, when compared to other guidewire materials such as stainless steel and polymers, provides excellent biocompatibility, recovering elongation, visibility, and radiopacity (radio-density) under X-ray fluoroscopy. However, while manufacturing a guidewire, different materials are used in different areas such as the outer coil and core areas. The favorable characteristics and properties of nitinol have led to the high adoption of this material in the production of vascular guidewires. Therefore, the rise in the use of nitinol material in guidewires will drive market growth.

To know more about other drivers & trends along with the market challenges - Request a Free Sample

Guidewires Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market research report segments the guidewires market by Product (coronary guidewires, peripheral guidewires, urology guidewires, and neurovascular) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

Revenue Generating Segment - The guidewires market share growth in the coronary guidewires segment will be significant during the forecast period. The global coronary guidewires market segment is growing at a significant pace owing to the rising volume of vascular intervention procedures and the increased usage of coronary guidewires due to the high prevalence of CADs. The end-users shift from conventional procedures to MI surgeries and the implementation of initiatives to diagnose stenosis, occlusion, and other new indications have a positive impact on segment growth.

The guidewires market share growth in the will be significant during the forecast period. The global coronary guidewires market segment is growing at a significant pace owing to the rising volume of vascular intervention procedures and the increased usage of coronary guidewires due to the high prevalence of CADs. The end-users shift from conventional procedures to MI surgeries and the implementation of initiatives to diagnose stenosis, occlusion, and other new indications have a positive impact on segment growth. Regional Highlights - 40% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for the guidewires market in North America . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in all other regions. The paradigm shift toward MI procedures will facilitate the guidewires market growth in North America over the forecast period.

To know about the market contribution of each segment - Download a Free sample report

The competitive scenario provided in the Guidewires Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Guidewires Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Related Reports:

The home blood pressure monitoring devices market share is expected to increase by USD 565.93 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.4%.

share is expected to increase by USD 565.93 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.4%. The surgical site infection control market share is expected to increase by USD 1.48 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 5.2%.

Guidewires Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.92% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 801.72 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.08 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, Germany, Japan, China, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Asahi Intecc Co. Ltd., Becton, Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., Cook Group Inc., Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co. Ltd., Medtronic Plc, Merit Medical Systems Inc., and Terumo Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio " Healthcare Market " Research Reports

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Healthcare supplies

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Coronary guidewires - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Coronary guidewires - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Coronary guidewires - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Peripheral guidewires - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Peripheral guidewires - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Peripheral guidewires - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Urology guidewires - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Urology guidewires - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Urology guidewires - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Neurovascular - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Neurovascular - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Neurovascular - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 27: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 28: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: Asia - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: ROW - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 Key leading countries

Exhibit 37: Key leading countries

7.8 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 43: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Abbott Laboratories

Exhibit 45: Abbott Laboratories - Overview



Exhibit 46: Abbott Laboratories - Business segments



Exhibit 47: Abbott Laboratories - Key news



Exhibit 48: Abbott Laboratories - Key offerings



Exhibit 49: Abbott Laboratories - Segment focus

10.4 Asahi Intecc Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 50: Asahi Intecc Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 51: Asahi Intecc Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 52: Asahi Intecc Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 53: Asahi Intecc Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.5 Becton Dickinson and Co.

and Co. Exhibit 54: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Overview

and Co. - Overview

Exhibit 55: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Business segments

and Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 56: ? Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key news

and Co. - Key news

Exhibit 57: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key offerings

and Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 58: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Segment focus

10.6 Boston Scientific Corp.

Exhibit 59: Boston Scientific Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 60: Boston Scientific Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 61: Boston Scientific Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 62: Boston Scientific Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 63: Boston Scientific Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 Cardinal Health Inc.

Exhibit 64: Cardinal Health Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 65: Cardinal Health Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 66: ?Cardinal Health Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 67: Cardinal Health Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 68: Cardinal Health Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Cook Group Inc.

Exhibit 69: Cook Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 70: Cook Group Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 71: Cook Group Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Lepu Medical Technology ( Beijing ) Co. Ltd.

) Co. Ltd. Exhibit 72: Lepu Medical Technology ( Beijing ) Co. Ltd. - Overview

) Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 73: Lepu Medical Technology ( Beijing ) Co. Ltd. - Product and service

) Co. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 74:Lepu Medical Technology ( Beijing ) Co. Ltd. - Key news

) Co. Ltd. - Key news

Exhibit 75: Lepu Medical Technology ( Beijing ) Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Medtronic Plc

Exhibit 76: Medtronic Plc - Overview



Exhibit 77: Medtronic Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 78: Medtronic Plc - Key news



Exhibit 79: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 80: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus

10.11 Merit Medical Systems Inc.

Exhibit 81: Merit Medical Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 82: Merit Medical Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 83: Merit Medical Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 84: Merit Medical Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 85: Merit Medical Systems Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Terumo Corp.

Exhibit 86: Terumo Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 87: Terumo Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 88: Terumo Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 89: Terumo Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 90: Terumo Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 91: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 92: Research Methodology



Exhibit 93: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 94: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 95: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio