Guidewires Market Size Grows Worth $ 801.72 Million between 2021 and 2025|40% of the Growth to originate from North America|17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Addressing Potential Impacts by Facilitating changes in Process Designs

Identifying potential disruptions

Assessing Impact on Critical IT infrastructure and Software System

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Some of the Major Guidewires Market Players:

Abbott Laboratories

The company manufactures and offers TigerWire steerable guide wires that are stainless steel supportive workhorse guide wires designed and developed for exceptional steering.

Asahi Intecc Co. Ltd.

The company develops, produces, and sells guidewires that are used for cardiology, peripheral vascular, abdominal vascular, and cerebrovascular systems, and for guiding angiography catheters.

Becton Dickinson and Co.

The company offers Porter Guidewires, designed with a unique hydrophilic coating, which provides exceptional trackability even in tortuous anatomy.

https://www.technavio.com/report/guidewires-market-industry-analysis

Guidewires Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Guidewires market is segmented as below:

Product

Coronary Guidewires



Peripheral Guidewires



Urology Guidewires



Neurovascular

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW



The guidewires market is driven by the prevalence of chronic disorders. In addition, other factors such as a paradigm shift toward MI procedures and advances in technology are expected to trigger the guidewires market toward witnessing a CAGR of 6.92% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Guidewires Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.92% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 801.72 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.08 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, Germany, Japan, China, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Asahi Intecc Co. Ltd., Becton Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., Cook Group Inc., Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co. Ltd., Medtronic Plc, Merit Medical Systems Inc., and Terumo Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

