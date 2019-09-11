Guild Education Named to the Forbes 2019 Cloud 100

DENVER, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Guild Education, a mission-based company providing opportunities for America's workforce through education, today was named to the Forbes 2019 Cloud 100, the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures .

"At Guild, we are proud to be using technology as a force for good, helping Fortune 1000 employers provide adult learners educational pathways that will best prepare them for success in the 21st-century economy," said Rachel Carlson, Co-Founder & CEO of Guild Education. "We are honored to receive this recognition and be ranked among the leading cloud companies around the world."

"For four years now, we have ranked the best and brightest emerging companies in the cloud sector," said Alex Konrad, Forbes editor of The Cloud 100. "With so many businesses growing fast in the cloud, from cybersecurity and marketing to data analytics and storage, it's harder than ever to make the Cloud 100 list – but with more elite company if you do. Congratulations to each of the 2019 Cloud 100 honorees and the 20 Rising Stars honorees poised to join their ranks!"

As part of the rigorous selection process for the Forbes 2019 Cloud 100, Bessemer Venture Partners received submissions from hundreds of cloud startups. The Cloud 100 Judging Panel , made up of public cloud company CEOs, reviewed the data to select, score, and rank the top 100 private cloud companies from all over the world. The evaluation process involved ranking companies across four factors: market leadership (35%), estimated valuation (30%), operating metrics (20%), and people & culture (15%). The Forbes 2019 Cloud 100 and 20 Rising Stars lists are published online at www.forbes.com/cloud100 and will appear in the September 2019 issue of Forbes magazine.

Guild partners with leading employers, including Walmart, Discover Financial, The Walt Disney Company, Lowe's and Chipotle to offer education as a company benefit to support their employees who have yet to earn an advanced degree. With more than 300 employees, Guild Education is a fast-growing company headquartered in Denver, Colorado and is hiring across departments. Last week, Guild was named for the second consecutive year to the 2019 B Corporation Best for the World list .

The mission of Guild Education is to unlock opportunity for America's workforce through education, with a double bottom-line business model that does well by doing good. Guild partners with leading Fortune 1000 employers to help them provide education benefits to their frontline workforce. Through these partnerships, more than three million employees are eligible to pursue an advanced degree through Guild programs. Guild has raised $71.5M from leading future of work and impact investors and has been named Top Woman-Owned Business of the Year, Employee Initiative of the Year and a Fast Company Most Innovative Company .

The defining voice of entrepreneurial capitalism, Forbes champions success by celebrating those who have made it, and those who aspire to make it. Forbes convenes and curates the most-influential leaders and entrepreneurs who are driving change, transforming business and making a significant impact on the world.

Bessemer Venture Partners is the world's most experienced early-stage venture capital firm. With a portfolio of more than 200 companies, Bessemer helps visionary entrepreneurs lay strong foundations to create companies that matter, and supports them through every stage of their growth. The firm has backed more than 120 IPOs, including Pinterest, Shopify, Yelp, LinkedIn, Skype, LifeLock, Twilio, SendGrid, PagerDuty, DocuSign, Wix, and MindBody.

Salesforce is the fastest growing top five enterprise software company and the #1 CRM provider globally. Salesforce Ventures—the company's corporate investment group—invests in the next generation of enterprise technology that extends the power of the Salesforce Customer Success Platform, helping companies connect with their customers in entirely new ways. Portfolio companies receive funding as well as access to the world's largest cloud ecosystem and the guidance of Salesforce's innovators and executives.

