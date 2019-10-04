Guild Education Receives Investment from Three-Time NBA Champion Stephen Curry

Guild Education partners with leading employers, including Walmart, Discover Financial, The Walt Disney Company, Lowe's and Chipotle to offer debt-free education as a company benefit to support their employees who want to earn a college degree or upskill with graduate school courses.

"Like all of us here at Guild, Stephen recognizes that while talent is equally distributed, opportunity is not," said Rachel Carlson, Guild Education CEO & Co-Founder. "We are excited to partner with Stephen to unlock opportunity through education for even more working Americans, and we are grateful for his commitment to closing the education gap - particularly among low and middle-income Americans."

"The timing was crazy because of our Eat. Learn. Play Foundation that launched last July," Stephen Curry said in an interview with TechCrunch. "This is an opportunity to really target that Learn piece and explore how important it is in terms of college education and college completion. And we're trying to attack that from elementary school and on."

Curry's investment came through SC30 Inc., which manages his investments, philanthropy, media, and brand partnerships, and it aligns with the mission of the Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation that Curry created with his wife, Ayesha Curry. The Foundation works to unlock the amazing potential of every child by fighting to end childhood hunger and ensuring children have access to nutritious food, establishing that students have access to a quality education, and the resources to succeed, and providing opportunities and safe places for all children to play and be active.

About Guild Education

The mission of Guild Education is to unlock opportunity for America's workforce through education, with a double bottom-line business model that does well by doing good. Guild partners with leading Fortune 1000 employers to help them provide education benefits to their frontline workforce. Through these partnerships, more than three million employees are eligible to pursue an advanced degree through Guild programs. Guild has raised $71.5M from leading future of work and impact investors and has been named Top Woman-Owned Business of the Year, Employee Initiative of the Year , a Fast Company Most Innovative Company and was recently listed on the Forbes Cloud 100 List . With more than 300 employees, Guild Education is a fast-growing company headquartered in Denver, Colorado and is hiring across departments. To learn more about Guild Education, visit www.guildeducation.com .

About SC30 Inc.

SC30 Inc. is the off-court presence of the two-time NBA MVP and three-time NBA champion, Stephen Curry, across brand partnerships, media, investments and philanthropy. With a focus of aligning purpose and profit, SC30 Inc. exists to ruin the game across all aspects of their business, delivering unparalleled products, experiences, content and opportunities. Launched in 2018, the six-time NBA All-Star and founder set out to expand his footprint and impact beyond the game of basketball. Already an emerging figure in Silicon Valley, the athlete's brand touts a number of direct investments in innovative consumer and enterprise technology companies, the newly-launched Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation with wife Ayesha, and award-winning media projects. Motivated to challenge the status quo, SC30 Inc.'s ultimate vision is to inspire families through purpose-driven, massive moments.

