Guild Education Recognized as B Lab 2019 Best for the World for Second Consecutive Year

DENVER, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Guild Education, a mission-based company providing opportunities for America's workforce through education, today was recognized by B Lab as a 2019 Best for the World company for the second consecutive year. Guild received the honor in the Customers List for the company's commitment to serving students.

"At Guild Education, being a B-Corp is in our company's DNA and embedded in everything we do to serve students and make education broadly accessible to the 64 million Americans without a college degree," said Co-Founder and CEO of Guild Education, Rachel Carlson. "I'm proud of our team's tireless commitment to doing well by doing good, and we are honored to receive this recognition for the second consecutive year."

The honorees featured on the Best For The World: Customers List scored in the top 10th percentile of all Certified B Corporations in the customers impact area on the B Impact Assessment. The customer portion of the B Impact Assessment measures the impact a company has on its customers by focusing on whether a company sells products or services that promote public benefit and if those products/services are targeted toward serving underserved populations. The section also measures whether a company's product or service is designed to solve a social or environmental issue, including improving health; preserving the environment; creating economic opportunity for individuals or communities; promoting the arts/sciences; or increasing the flow of capital to purpose-driven enterprises.

Guild partners with leading employers, including Walmart, Discover Financial, The Walt Disney Company, Lowe's and Chipotle to offer education as a company benefit to support their employees who have yet to earn an advanced degree. With more than 300 employees, Guild Education is a fast-growing company headquartered in Denver, Colorado and is hiring across departments.

About B Lab

B Lab is a non-profit organization serving a global movement of people using business as a force for good. B Lab's initiatives include B Corp Certification, administration of the B Impact Management programs and software and advocacy for governance structures like the benefit corporation.

About Guild Education

The mission of Guild Education is to unlock opportunity for America's workforce through education, with a double bottom-line business model that does well by doing good. Guild partners with leading Fortune 1000 employers to help them provide education benefits to their frontline workforce. Through these partnerships, more than three million employees are eligible to pursue an advanced degree through Guild programs. Guild has raised $71.5M from leading future of work and impact investors and has been named Top Woman-Owned Business of the Year, Employee Initiative of the Year and a Fast Company Most Innovative Company . To learn more about Guild Education, visit www.guildeducation.com .

SOURCE Guild Education

Related Links

http://www.guildeducation.com

