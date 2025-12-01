Guild Garage Group Announces Partnership with Red Mountain Garage Doors

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Guild Garage Group ("Guild"), an alliance of residential garage door service companies focused on replacement, repair and installation, has announced the completion of its partnership with Red Mountain Garage Doors ("Red Mountain"), a leading family-owned and operated residential garage door service company based in Montgomery, Alabama. Red Mountain has been offering homeowners dependable and high-quality customer service for over 10 years. Red Mountain is Guild's 24th acquisition since launching in 2024, and its 10th acquisition in 2025.

"Alabama is a growing market that we have had our eye on for a while…we couldn't be more excited to partner with Red Mountain to expand across the state," said Tim O'Reilly, CEO of Guild. "We are excited to continue to double down on what makes Red Mountain so special and are incredibly grateful for the opportunity to support Elon and his exceptional team through this exciting next chapter." said Tim O'Reilly, CEO of Guild Garage Group.

"Today marks an exciting chapter in Red Mountain's early history," said Elon Elezra, Owner of Red Mountain. "Guild's investment and strategic partnership will equip us with the necessary resources and operational guidance to unlock greater opportunities for our team and supercharge our continued expansion across Alabama. I look forward to seeing what we can achieve in the coming years with Guild as a partner."

Guild is actively looking for leading residential garage door service businesses across the country.

About Guild Garage Group

Guild Garage Group is an alliance of residential garage door service companies and is actively looking to partner with owners of industry-leading companies. Guild is guided by the vision of being the preferred partner to business owners through a "made for you" brand positioning and invests in companies with strong management teams and cultures to create unmatched growth opportunities for them. Guild allows owners to take chips off the table but retain "unit level ownership" so they continue to benefit through annual distributions and an eventual full exit as their business grows. Guild retains the employees and management teams of the companies they partner with, and provides them with the resources and processes they need to better serve their customers, employees, and communities. More information about Guild can be found at https://www.guildgaragegroup.com/ .

About Red Mountain Garage Doors

Red Mountain is a leading residential garage door services business established in 2017. The business is headquartered in Montgomery, Alabama. The company boasts over 2,5000 reviews and maintains 4.9 Stars on Google, making them a preferred choice for garage door replacement and repair across Alabama. Red Mountain offers a range of services related to garage doors, including repair options, garage door replacement, and installation. More information about Red Mountain can be found at https://redmountaingaragedoors.com/.

