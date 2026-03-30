GUILD HALL'S 40TH ACADEMY OF THE ARTS ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS DINNER HONORING CARL BERNSTEIN & KATIE COURIC LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD IN MEDIA AND COMMUNICATIONS & LEILA STRAUS SPECIAL AWARD FOR LEADERSHIP & PHILANTHROPY

Plus, Welcoming Academy Inductees:

Victor Garber, Sarah Sze, Colson Whitehead

SPECIAL PERFORMANCE BY RESISTANCE REVIVAL CHORUS

TO BE HOSTED BY ACADEMY PRESIDENT, SUSAN STROMAN

EAST HAMPTON, N.Y., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Guild Hall (158 Main Street, East Hampton) announced today the 40th Academy of the Arts Achievement Awards Dinner will take place on Monday, April 27th at The Rainbow Room in New York City. The Academy of the Arts, established in 1985, is a community of over 200 of the nation's most accomplished artists and creative professionals, affiliated with the East End of Long Island, who lend their talent and expertise to Guild Hall.

This year, Guild Hall will honor Carl Bernstein and Katie Couric each with the Lifetime Achievement Award in Media & Communications and Leila Straus with the Special Award for Leadership and Philanthropy. Additionally, we are delighted to recognize our newest inductees to the Academy of the Arts: Victor Garber, Sarah Sze, and Colson Whitehead. The event will be hosted by Guild Hall's beloved Academy President, Susan Stroman and guests will be treated to a special performance by Resistance Revival Chorus.

"Guild Hall honors Katie Couric, Carl Bernstein, and Leila Straus for exemplifying and championing the core values of integrity, accountability, and public trust in a rapidly evolving cultural landscape." Said Andrea Grover, Executive Director, Guild Hall.

Grover continued, "The Guild Hall Academy of the Arts is thrilled to welcome our newest inductees Victor Garber, Sarah Sze, and Colson Whitehead."

The 40th Academy of the Arts Achievement Awards Dinner will take place at The Rainbow Room (30 Rockefeller Plaza, NY) on Monday, April 27, 2026 from 6-10 PM. Tickets and tables can be purchased at GuildHall.org/AcademyDinner.

This year's awards dinner is generously supported by Evercore Wealth Management.

ABOUT GUILD HALL

Guild Hall is the cultural heart of the East End: a museum, performing arts, and education center, founded in 1931. We invite everyone to experience the endless possibilities of the arts: to open minds to what art can be; inspire creativity and conversation; and have fun. For more information about Guild Hall, please visit GuildHall.org.

Press Inquiries: [email protected]

SOURCE Guild Hall of East Hampton