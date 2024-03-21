Guild of Guardians Set to Revolutionize Mobile Gaming with Official Global Release on May 15

Award-Winning Game also Announces Launch of the Guild of Guardians official web3 NFT Minting System; Brings Mobile RPG to Millions of Pre-Registered Players Around the World.

SYDNEY, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Immutable Games today announced the official launch date of its flagship title, Guild of Guardians (GOG), a highly anticipated mobile squad-based RPG with over 1 million pre-registered users. Developed with the highly acclaimed studio, Mineloader, known for co-developing and working on some of the world's biggest AAA titles such as The Division 2, The Last of Us Part I, and the Final Fantasy series, GOG is set to make its global debut on May 15. Starting May 15, players worldwide can dive into the fantastical world of Elderym, building their ultimate team of Guardians to conquer the Dread. The game will be available on the Google Play and Apple App Store, following a highly successful soft launch in Canada, Australia and Indonesia where it gained an impressive 4.9 rating on the App Store.

Boasting a team with an impressive track record from renowned AAA game studios such as Riot Games, Activision, Square Enix, and Bandai Namco, GOG promises a deeply engaging and strategic gameplay experience. The game also features collaborations with top global esports teams, including Cloud9, Fnatic, NRG, SK Gaming, T1, Team Liquid, and more, offering unique playable NFTs that represent fan-favorites.

Now, the long-awaited title is ready to make its global debut, boasting dynamic gameplay, gripping roguelite mechanics, and a deeply rewarding system that allows players to own their accomplishments. Also announced in unison with its global launch date Guild of Guardians will be launching The Altar of Sacrifice feature on March 25 - an on-chain crafting system that allows players to collect and combine NFTs in various recipes in return for exciting new rewards.

In celebration of its upcoming launch, and the release of the Altar, GOG will be hosting its first Altar Event - Eri's Grand Opening on March 25. Players will be able to obtain Prayer NFTs and sacrifice them in exchange for summoning a new series of in-game Guardians.

"These two additions mark the first playable web3 features in Guild of Guardians and we couldn't be more excited about the progress we've made on the game today. The ability to 'sacrifice' Prayer NFTs to mint new Guardian NFTs opens unlimited possibilities and adds a completely new level of strategy and competition to the game," said Chief Studio Officer for Immutable Games, Justin Hulog. "After years of hard work, we can't wait for the Guild of Guardians community to see the progress we've made. Our efforts are finally paying off with a mobile game that we are all extremely proud of and can't wait to share with players around the world."

The Altar will bring even further utility to the ecosystem by enabling players to combine and sacrifice existing assets to unlock exciting new NFTs. This provides a fun and interactive way for developers to offer recipes to players to rebalance the game economy.

With more than 1 million pre-registered users, and a passionate global community of over 400,000, Guild of Guardians is poised for global success. Built on Immutable zkEVM, powered by Polygon, a gaming-specific blockchain designed for scalability, GOG also integrates user friendly gaming features, like Immutable Passport, a universal gamer profile solution that streamlines user onboarding through passwordless sign-on and automated wallet creation – crucial for onboarding new players into the Guild of Guardians' universe.

"We believe that Guild of Guardians is poised to redefine the mobile gaming experience, offering players a fun, engaging game with a rich narrative and strategic gameplay and ownership of their in-game assets. Launching on mobile allows us to bridge the gap between traditional gaming and the emerging world of blockchain gaming," said Chris Clay, Game Director for Guild of Guardians.

Guild of Guardians is now available for pre-order on Apple App Store and Google Play Store . Pre-register now and receive 10 free Summons at launch.

For more information on Guild of Guardians, please visit: https://www.guildofguardians.com .

Join the Guild of Guardians community on Discord, Twitter for more updates. Watch the Release Date Trailer on YouTube now.

About Immutable Games

Immutable Games is a global leader in web3 game development and publishing, backed by a world-class team who have proven track records of bringing games to millions of players. As the gaming-focused arm of Immutable , the leading web3 gaming company, Immutable Games has pioneered the world's first blockbuster NFT trading-card game Gods Unchained and is currently building the highly anticipated mobile RPG Guild of Guardians.

Alongside its own high-quality titles, Immutable Games partners with third-party game developers to provide them with best-in-class strategy and execution expertise aimed at ensuring the success of every web3 game deployed within the Immutable ecosystem.

Immutable Games is guided by its mission to redefine gaming for generations to come, by developing innovative and engaging experiences that empower players with true ownership, value, and creative expression.

For more information, please visit: https://www.immutable.com/games-studio

Join the Immutable community on Discord , Reddit , Twitter , Instagram , Telegram and Youtube

About Guild of Guardians

Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players summon guardians, join a guild, and defend Elderym in this revolutionary fantasy game. Renowned for its high-quality gameplay, stunning graphics, intuitive mechanics, and a player-centric rewards system, Guild of Guardians has rapidly become one of the most eagerly awaited web3 games since its inception in March 2021. GOG boasts over 1 million pre-registered users eagerly awaiting its Android and iOS releases on May 15, 2024. For more information visit: https://www.guildofguardians.com/

SOURCE Immutable Games