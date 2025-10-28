Guild Wars 2's Sixth Expansion 'Visions of Eternity' Launches Today on Windows PC

A Castaway Island Full of Ancient Sorcery is Waiting to be Explored

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today ArenaNet® released Guild Wars 2®: Visions of Eternity™, the sixth and latest expansion for the award-winning and critically acclaimed MMORPG Guild Wars 2. This new addition to the game will see players adventure to the mysterious and magically-infused island of Castora, a shelter for castaways, and a haven for adventurers and experimental sorcery. New skills for the aquatic skimmer mount and a new storyline provide the launch pad for adventure in a never-before seen land hidden in the hazy past of the Guild Wars® franchise's history. A new homestead map and new elite specializations for each of the game's nine professions further expand the game's rich philosophy of player expression and horizontal progression. Visions of Eternity continues to add to the staggering amount of content found in the subscription-free online world of one of the most enduring and beloved PC games of all time.

The launch trailer for Guild Wars 2: Visions of Eternity can be viewed HERE, while further screenshots and concept images can be found at the online press kit.

Visions of Eternity is available on Steam and through the official Guild Wars 2 site for $24.99. Expansion customers will immediately receive access to two new explorable maps: Shipwreck Strand and Starlit Weald. In addition, Visions of Eternity will feature new world boss fights, new legendary gear, a new collection of seasonal rewards from the Wizard's Vault, and more:

New maps: Two new explorable maps, Shipwreck Strand and Starlit Weald, will be available at launch, with a third and fourth to follow in future updates.

Two new explorable maps, Shipwreck Strand and Starlit Weald, will be available at launch, with a third and fourth to follow in future updates. Elite Specializations: A new swath of character build options arrives to provide even more gameplay possibilities. Each new elite specialization offers new utility skills and traits for players to discover and hone their preferred play style across the broad range of the game's nine character professions.

A new swath of character build options arrives to provide even more gameplay possibilities. Each new elite specialization offers new utility skills and traits for players to discover and hone their preferred play style across the broad range of the game's nine character professions. New and improved Skimmer: Dive into the sea with improved exploration and combat abilities on the skimmer. The skimmer updates represent one of three new mastery lines tied to the region of Castora, and will let these graceful aquatic creatures fire projectiles against enemies and use their sonar-like aetherlocation skill to detect hidden underwater treasure or nearby threats and enemies.

Dive into the sea with improved exploration and combat abilities on the skimmer. The skimmer updates represent one of three new mastery lines tied to the region of Castora, and will let these graceful aquatic creatures fire projectiles against enemies and use their sonar-like aetherlocation skill to detect hidden underwater treasure or nearby threats and enemies. New Raid Encounters and group content: The magically-infused landscape of the island is home to all manner of warped and twisted wildlife, which will provide groups of 10 players their ultimate challenge in instanced PvE content, coming in future updates.

The magically-infused landscape of the island is home to all manner of warped and twisted wildlife, which will provide groups of 10 players their ultimate challenge in instanced PvE content, coming in future updates. New Homestead plot: By turning the remains of an island shipwreck into a picturesque beachside home, decorators will have full control over the furniture, structure, and accessories in their cozy new paradise. Homestead Layouts can be shared with other players, giving characters instant access to their friends' best designs so long as they have the required decorations.

By turning the remains of an island shipwreck into a picturesque beachside home, decorators will have full control over the furniture, structure, and accessories in their cozy new paradise. Homestead Layouts can be shared with other players, giving characters instant access to their friends' best designs so long as they have the required decorations. New Legendary Gear: A legendary weapon and legendary aquabreather at launch will be joined later by a legendary ring, legendary accessory, and another legendary weapon in later releases. These, along with a host of new armor and weapon sets and new Wizards Vault rewards will bring a decidedly magic island vibe to the adventure.

ArenaNet plans to release additional content for Visions of Eternity at no extra charge to players throughout 2026, including various quality of life enhancements and additional legendary gear to earn.

The story of Visions of Eternity begins with rumors of an island fabled by the seafarers of Tyria, rich with magic and ley energy. Word arrives to the Tyrian Alliance that the Inquest, a conniving krewe of asuran technology researchers, has been in search of that island, Castora—and when the Inquest start sneaking around, it spells danger for the rest of Tyria. Together with those allies willing to brave a voyage into the unknown, the Commander sets off in the hopes of discovering what the Inquest's goals are—and stopping them before it's too late.

"The team is thrilled to launch Visions of Eternity," said Josh Davis, Guild Wars 2 Game Director. "This is the first time Guild Wars 2 is going to a location in Tyria that's truly brand new to all players. The island vibe of the setting gives us a lot of room to explore improvements and evolutions to the skimmer and homesteads that are also thematically appropriate to the setting, and we can't wait to see how players tackle our new world and raid bosses."

For more information about Guild Wars 2: Visions of Eternity, please visit the official web site.

About Guild Wars 2

Guild Wars 2 is a visually stunning online game that offers players the epic grandeur of a massive role-playing environment combined with action combat, large-scale dynamic events that players tackle together, plus both team-based and World vs. World competitive battles. Available on Windows PC, Epic Game Store, and Steam, the game is updated frequently with expansion and free content that chronicles the ongoing story of Tyria and introduces new environments and activities to explore. Yet with all these updates, the game continues the no-subscription-fee business model that made the original Guild Wars so popular. For more details, please visit www.guildwars2.com

About ArenaNet

ArenaNet is the developer of the groundbreaking Guild Wars 2 and best-selling Guild Wars online role-playing games. The studio's mission is to create innovative online worlds, cultivate a vibrant and engaged global community of players, and to incorporate handcrafted artistry into every aspect of their games. ArenaNet formed in 2000 and it has attracted over 25 million players worldwide, with press and fans consistently calling Guild Wars 2 one of the best MMOs and RPGs of all time.

SOURCE NCSOFT