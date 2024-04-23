GuildFi, Now Zentry, to Build a Superlayer Uniting the World's Three Billion Gamers in One Vibrant Play Economy

Vision will unite, engage and incentivize players across Web3, Web2, social media and IRL activities; offers 1-for-10 token conversion for $GF holders

BANGKOK, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GuildFi, a leading web3 gaming guild that raised $140 million from Binance Labs, Coinbase Ventures, Animoca, Pantera Capital, Hashed and others, has strategically rebranded to Zentry . Designed to bring the MMORPG experience into real life, Zentry is building a universal Superlayer that will connect all games, regardless of platform, into a unified Play Economy.

Zentry's Superlayer seamlessly blends loyalty systems, gamer identities, and cross-world activities from countless games and platforms into a single overlay experience. In addition to linking the fragmented mix of Web3 and Web2 games, social media and IRL activities to create a global, unified community of gamers, the tech also creates a new game of games in itself.

Everyone can build a lifelong, dynamic avatar profile that evolves in status, uniqueness and wealth through their play across various ecosystems, thus creating the world's largest shared adventure for the world's three billion gamers*. Whether casually playing a mobile game, live-streaming to a massive Twitch audience or simply visiting their local coffee shop, users are rewarded with social level-ups, tokens, digital collectibles, badges, and new opportunities for doing what they love.

"Imagine a game of games: one profile, expansive rewards, multiversal IPs and vast gaming activities," said Jarindr Thitadilaka, Founder & CEO of Zentry. "We're reshaping how gamers are recognized and rewarded by enabling how a player's gaming activities benefit their real-world self, and their real-world actions to boost their digital self. This will usher in a fundamental shift in the gaming industry where profits will flow from corporations to players."

Zentry is a gaming universe that extends beyond a typical DAO, featuring a story-driven and evolving product ecosystem. The one-of-a-kind ecosystem stack is comprised of four vertically integrated cores: underlying blockchain infrastructure bridging Web2 and Web3 data encompassing identity, asset and activity; targeted consumer apps designed to onboard players across cultural landscapes; multiversal IP world that deepens engagement through compelling narratives and collaborative IP partnerships; and a robust treasury exceeding $100 million, earmarked for strategic expansion and to fuel ecosystem incentives. Together, these building blocks form an open universe enriched with endless content and experiences.

"Zentry aims to unite the silos in gaming, and also bridge the silos between our physical and virtual lives. It's all about gamifying daily life, because most people's 'real' life includes untold hours spent online," continued Thitadilaka. "In this new Play Economy, you can buy a coffee from your barista and your Zentry character gets a perk, or vice versa."

As part of this rebranding and relaunch, GuildFi is introducing a token conversion program where holders of the original GuildFi token ($GF) will be able to convert to the new Zentry token ($ZENT) in a 1-for-10 split, further integrating the community into the Zentry ecosystem. With a $100 million+ treasury, investments and relationships with top-tier Web3 properties such as Shrapnel, Memeland, Xai, Ronin, Sipher and others, Zentry is poised to become the leading player network and distributor in gaming, entertainment, and lifestyle.

In the coming months, Zentry will launch its flagship product and game-changing alliances with industry leaders from the web2 and web3 gaming ecosystems. Read Zentry's blog for more information, and stay up to date by joining Zentry's Discord and following on X @ ZentryHQ .

About Zentry

Zentry (previously GuildFi) is pioneering the future of gaming by building consumer, infrastructure and investor-related products that connect and enrich the gaming lifestyle ecosystem. With its innovative technology and community-driven approach, Zentry is set to redefine the gaming industry, making it more inclusive, rewarding, and interconnected for gamers worldwide.

*There were over 3.3 billion gamers worldwide in 2023, which accounts for more than 40% of the world's entire population according to Newzoo.

