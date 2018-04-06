GuildQuality's 2018 Guildmaster Award Honors System Pavers as a Customer Service Leader Within the Residential Remodeling Industry

SANTA ANA, Calif., April 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- System Pavers, the top outdoor design and remodeling company in California, the Pacific Northwest and Denver, has received the 2018 Guildmaster Award from GuildQuality for demonstrating exceptional customer service within the residential construction industry.

Out of 600+ eligible applicants, System Pavers is one of 300+ businesses within the residential construction industry recognized by GuildQuality for consistently delivering superior customer care.

Outdoor Living, Designed Around You

"We are thankful to be recognized by GuildQuality for our exceptional service and customer experience. After 25 years of transforming outdoor living lifestyles, we can proudly say that there is nothing that means more to us than the satisfaction and happiness of our homeowners," states Ila Barot-Oldakowski, VP of Marketing for System Pavers.

In determining which businesses received the 2018 Guildmaster Award, GuildQuality reviewed thousands of survey responses submitted by customers of Guildmaster candidates, and considered two primary metrics for each candidate: the percentage of customers stating they would recommend the business to friend and the percentage of customers who responded.

System Pavers achieved a recommendation rate of 90% or above from their customers surveyed by GuildQuality.

Since 2005, GuildQuality, an Atlanta-based third-party customer satisfaction software surveying company, has powered the Guildmaster Award to recognize and celebrate home building, remodeling, and contracting professionals demonstrating the highest level of customer service within the U.S. and Canada.

About System Pavers

Since 1992, System Pavers has become the leading design and installation company in the outdoor remodel industry. As the outdoor home improvement industry has evolved over the years, so have we. Homeowners can find peace of mind in knowing that we provide the latest state-of-the-art outdoor hardscape products and full-service Design Centers for their convenience, comprehensive design services from start to finish to ensure their project is seamless, and a stellar customer experience as showcased through our 95% satisfaction rating.

