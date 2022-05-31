Guild's New So-Cal Influenced Electric Combines Classic Styling with Modern Features

The brand-new vintage inspired Surfliner celebrates Guild's most iconic electric models and brings a fresh addition to the Guild legacy.

OXNARD, Calif., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Known for its long-standing reputation of iconic electric, acoustic, and bass guitars, Guild launches its newest solid body electric, bringing the distinctive Guild styling and sound that helped shape generations of popular music into the hands of today's musicians. Available in Sunset Orange, Catalina Blue, and White Sage, the Surfliner features fresh transparent colors drawn from the company's local SoCal environment and an entirely new solid body platform that crosses subtle offset styling with the vintage lines of 1960s and 1970s Guilds. Sleek, contoured lines shape the asymmetric Poplar body with string-through design, while a satin finished maple neck provides smooth playing and tactile familiarity.