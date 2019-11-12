Guillaume Deybach Joins MSH International (Americas) as Chief Operating Officer

Having served most recently as President and CEO of GeoBlue, he transformed the company's strategic growth and increased customer satisfaction and profitability. Prior to his role with GeoBlue, he served as President and CEO of Europ Assistance North America for 14 years, transforming its assistance offerings and client portfolio, and growing revenue through organic growth and acquisitions.

"Deybach will oversee the operations team as well as the distribution process and development life cycles for MSH International (Americas) products," said Robin Ingle, CEO of MSH International (Americas). "He will also forge partnerships with key decision makers in marketing, buying, analytics, and finance to ensure MSH International (Americas) continues to deliver a world-class experience for its clients, partners, and members."

"I'm excited to join MSH International, one of the great pioneers in the global benefits industry, and expand its growth into the United States," said Deybach. "It's a great opportunity to drive operational integration and innovation, so that we can accelerate our vision and build on our platforms and offerings."

Deybach holds a Business Organization degree from ESSCA Business School.

