Guillermo Abello's new book Recetas Inspiradoras Para La Vida Exitosa, an astute compendium of faith-driven thoughts and recipes for a more fulfilling life

Guillermo Abello said this about his book: "The author of this work exposes with simplicity and depth, at the same time a series of motivational ideas for the hungry souls of spiritual nourishment. The pastoral notes and advice written in this book will captivate and be a great blessing and inspiration to anyone who wishes to cultivate a victorious life in Christ."

Inspiring Recipes for Successful Life, as the title says, is a compilation of practical principles to please God and positively influence those around us. The novelty of this work is that along with the thoughts presented, Pastor Guillermo Abello adds a set of recipes so that the reader prepares the most exquisite dishes in an easy way.

The author has worked hard to develop the topics that will enrich the spiritual life of the readers and, at the same time, presents a delicious list of foods that will delight you and the most demanding guests at your table.

Inspiring Recipes for Successful Life is a must-read work. Putting into practice the ideas presented and preparing the dishes suggested here will enrich—in all aspects—the eager reader of a good spiritual and material meal.

Published by Page Publishing, Guillermo Abello's new book Recetas Inspiradoras Para La Vida Exitosa contains reverberating spiritual insights and dishes that reinforce the readers' spirituality and bring health and wellness through their palate.

Consumers who wish to be enlightened and stay fit and satisfied can purchase Recetas Inspiradoras Para La Vida Exitosa in any bookstore, or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes & Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional New York-based full-service publishing house that handles all of the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not bogged down with complicated business issues like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and the like. Its roster of authors can leave behind these tedious, complex, and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.

